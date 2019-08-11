Marvel, Disney, & Riverdale surf waves of fan love at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

This year’s Teen Choice Awards loved the Marvel Cinematic Universe 3,000 and then some, handing Robert Downey, Jr., Josh Brolin, and Zendaya three of its top acting honors along with naming Avengers: Endgame the year’s Choice Action Movie. And while Marvel took home its share of the evening’s hardware, there was plenty of recognition to go around. Overall, it was a great night for sci-fi and fantasy — no matter which studio name was slapped on the coveted surfboard trophy.

Downey, Jr. stole one of the biggest moments of the show right at the start when he came onstage to accept the top honor for Choice Action Movie Actor, joining a group of Iron Man fans (whom he also hung out with before the show) for an “I love you 3,000” moment that nicely bridged the distance between MCU mega-star and MCU super-fan.

Endgame proved to be a recurring presence that ran through Sunday’s awards. Brolin surprised no one by taking the award for Choice Movie Villain as Thanos, and Downey, Jr. had to beat out the movie’s two Chrises — Evans (Captain America) and Hemsworth (Thor) — who also were nominated for the Choice Actor spot.

But Tony Stark’s big moment, which came right at the start of the show, proved to be just the opening salvo in a banner night for Marvel, as well as Disney, its coporate parent. Zendaya took home the top spot as Choice Summer Movie Actress for her role as MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home — and fans voted Far From Home itself as this year’s Choice Summer Movie.

Marvel may have won big, but there was plenty of fan love for other corners of the genre universe. On the TV side, Riverdale scored big once again, walking away with yet another ‘board as the Choice Drama TV show — just as it did last year. Cole Sprouse (Jughead) and Lili Reinhart (Betty) also topped the voters’ list as the Choice Drama TV Actor and Actress, and even teamed up to take home the show’s Choice Ship prize, which fans gift to the coolest on-screen couple.

In addition to Riverdale, The CW showed up elsewhere, with Supernatural rounding the corner toward its final season with another award under its belt — this one for Jared Padalecki as Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor. Stephen Amell also won Choice Action TV Actor for Arrow.

Disney scored top honors with its blockbuster Aladdin remake, which earned Will Smith and Naomi Scott a pair of Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor awards — Scott for her performance as Jasmine; and Smith for his turn as the live-action version of the iconic blue genie. The film itself also was named Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie, and even won Choice Song From a Movie — for Aladdin’s updated version of “A Whole New World" by ZAYN & Zhavia Ward.

Disney rode the wave once more with Freeform series Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments, which beat out a gaggle of Netflix and The CW competitors for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (star Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray also won Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Actress).

Fox also picked up a surfboard trophy, as Cameron Monaghan (Jerome / Jeremiah Valeska) won Best TV Villain for his role on Gotham.

The Hollywood Reporter has the full rundown of every winner at this year’s Teen Choice Awards, which you can check out here. Award season’s just getting warmed up — so which movies, shows, and stars get your vote?