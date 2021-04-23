Marvel & ESPN assemble to turn a real-life NBA game into an original, Space Jam-esque Avengers story

Before Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Toon Squad crew retake the basketball court this summer in Space Jam: A New Legacy, Marvel's Avengers will sidle up to the foul line for a night of super-powered basketball. Disney and ESPN have assembled for an "NBA Special Edition" event that sets up Earth's Mightiest Heroes (Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Black Widow) with court-side seats to a match between the State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, May 3.

As Variety writes, the telecast (dubbed Marvel's Arena of Heroes) plans to use a mixture of "3-D virtual characters, animation packages, and customized graphics" to weave an original story around the game itself. The plot? The Avengers are looking to recruit new heroes in an effort to repel an alien invasion. Hold on just a hot second there. A group of fictional characters are looking for a professional basketball player to help them defeat malevolent visitors from outer space?

Now, where have we heard the set-up before? It's on the tip of our tongues...Ah well — it'll come back to us eventually.

"We’re eager for fans to experience this unique, innovative presentation that will pair Marvel and ESPN’s exceptional storytelling and production,” Matt Kenny, ESPN’s VP of Programming and Acquisitions said in a statement published by Variety.

The ground rules are as follows: The player that scores the most points on the winning team is crowned what Variety describes as "Marvel's first 'Champion.'" In addition, any "point, rebound, assist, steal, or block wins one Marvel Hero Point. But any missed field goal, free throw or turnover means a Hero Point gets deducted." Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins (of the Golden State Warriors) and Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball (of the Pelicans) are all up for the "Champion" title.

For those who aren't Marvel junkies like the rest of us, basketball fans can watch a regular, un-edited version of the game on the flagship ESPN channel. Arena of Heroes, which is sponsored by State Farm, is airing on ESPN 2, with commentary by Ryan Ruocco and Richard Jefferson (both of whom are set to appear from the comfort of a Marvel-inspired studio). Angélique Roché, host of the Marvel's Voices podcast, will also be on hand to provide expert superhero analysis.

“The new Marvel’s Arena of Heroes telecast will be the first of its kind to bring Marvel’s storytelling directly to the real-time experience of a NBA game, and we are excited for fans to be able to watch their favorite players through the lens of Marvel’s mightiest heroes,” added Mike Pasciullo, VP of Marketing and Communications for Marvel Entertainment.