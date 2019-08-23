Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier will bring in Sharon Carter and John Walker

The stars of one of Marvel's most anticipated Disney+ series, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, touched down at D23 Expo to give fans an updated scoop on the new series, and it was revealed that at least one additional MCU star will be filling out the ranks of the new series, which is already set to star Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Bruhl (Zemo).

SYFY WIRE was present at D23, where is was revealed that Sharon Carter will appear in the new series. She'll once again be played by Emily VanCamp, as she was in both Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and Captain America: Civil War. Carter briefly played the role of fill-in love interest for Steve Rogers, and they even shared a kiss in Civil War. In the end, however, Steve's heart remained with Carter's older aunt, and his best girl— Peggy Carter. They ended up slow-dancing into loveland, and Sharon... well we don't know what happened to Sharon.

Video of Steve Rogers &amp; Sharon Carter Kiss Scene - Captain America Civil War (2016) Movie Clip 4K

It seemed like now we'll find out, and the casting news doesn't stop there. Also joining the show is Wyatt Russell, who will be playing the role of John Walker. In the comics, Walker became a replacement Captain America, after first going by the name Super Patriot. If this happens in the series, things could get a little dicey... especially since Cap just passed his mantle on to Sam.

Maybe the government has other ideas about who the new symbol of America should be? We imagine that we'll find out when Falcon and the Winter Soldiers premieres on Disney+ next fall.