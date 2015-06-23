Latest Stories

Pixar Kitbull via official YouTube 2019
Tag: Movies
Pixar’s Kitbull short will leave your animal-loving heart in the junkyard
Tumblr logo
Tag: Fangrrls
What does fandom's ultimate online destination look like?
The Wizard of Oz
Tag: TV
A Wizard of Oz-inspired series will be clicking its heels and flying to TV screens
The Umbrella Academy Pogo
Tag: TV
How The Umbrella Academy brought Pogo the monkey butler to life
spidermanmovieposter.jpg

Marvel has found its new Spider-Man, plus who'll direct the stand-alone film

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Jun 23, 2015

It's official: Marvel and Sony have settled on a new Peter Parker, and they've also chosen a director for the next Spider-Man film, to boot.

Marvel has confirmed Tom Holland, 19, will play Peter Parker for the foreseeable future (he's set for Captain America: Civil War and a Spider-Man film already, with many more movies all but certain). As expected, Holland is teenager, which fits with Marvel's decision to take Peter Parker back to high school for the umpteenth time. Despite his youth, Holland has put together a respectable resume that includes performances in The Impossible, Wolf Hall, and the upcoming In the Heart of the Sea. The kid can also rock some killer Spidey moves, as evidenced in the below posts from his Instagram account:

Fun fun fun

A video posted by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jun 21, 2015 at 7:37am PDT

Bored

A video posted by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on Jun 21, 2015 at 7:44am PDT

 He reportedly beat out early frontrunner Asa Butterfield (Ender's Game) for the gig.

As for Marvel's first standalone Spider-Man film, the studio has tapped relatively unknown director Jon Watts to helm the project. Watts has been a rumored contender for a while, and is riding high on buzz from his indie thriller Cop Car, which recently debuted at Sundance. Watts apparently had to go through a veritable gauntlet to be hired, needing approval from both Marvel and Sony heads (since this represents a joint production due to Sony's inability to make a good movie with the most successful comic character in history). Marvel's Kevin Feige likened Watts to a "new and exciting voice" akin to fellow studio alums James Gunn and the Russo Brothers.

"It's a big day here at Sony. Kevin, Amy and their teams have done an incredible job. The Marvel process is very thorough, and that's why their results are so outstanding. I'm confident Spider-Man will be no exception," Sony Pictures Motion Pictures Group Chairman Tom Rothman said. "I've worked with a number of up-and-coming directors who have gone on to be superstars and believe that Jon is just such an outstanding talent. For Spidey, himself, we saw many terrific young actors, but Tom's screen tests were special. All in all, we are off to a roaring start."

Both Holland and Watts seem like potentially solid hires, and considering Marvel's track record of turning relative unknowns into bankable talent, you'd have to assume they're following the same track here. So long, Andrew Garfield's hipster Spidey and Marc Webb's choppy narrative editing. We hardly knew ye.

The new Spider-Man will be financed and released by Sony (who holds the Spider-Man film rights), though Marvel is co-producing and providing creative input that should let the character officially mesh with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It's a unique deal, to be sure, but just goes to show how much respect Marvel has earned in a relatively short time. Sony knows hitching Spider-Man to the Avengers-verse is a wise move financially, and was willing to eat a bit of crow to make it happen. 

Holland's version of Peter Parker will make his debut in Marvel's upcoming Captain America: Civil War on May 6, 2016 (likely in a small role). The new Spider-Man's first solo outing is set for July 28, 2017.

(Via Marvel)

Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Sony
Tag: Tom Holland
Tag: Jon Watts

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Tom Holland
Tom-Holland-In-the-Heart-of-the-Sea_0.jpg
How Chris Hemsworth helped Tom Holland nab the amazing role of Spider-Man
Nathalie Caron
Nov 25, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Captain America: Civil War
Spider-Man_wallcrawling_comics.png
Is this our first leaked look at Tom Holland's new Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War?
Nathalie Caron
Aug 11, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 23
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Jon Watts
SpiderManWatts.jpg
New Spider-Man director speaks out on his star, Civil War and more
Don Kaye
Jul 29, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Spider-Man
Tag: Asa Butterfield
Spider-Man_Marvel.jpg
Here are the final two contenders for Marvel and Sony's new Spider-Man
Nathalie Caron
May 4, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 25