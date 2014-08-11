Marvel just gave Guardians' James Gunn one of the coolest birthday presents ever

So, what does Marvel give the director who just made Guardians of the Galaxy a household name for his birthday?

With Guardians of the Galaxyâs insanely good box-office opening, director James Gunn has gone from cult fave to bona-fide blockbuster status in a matter of weeks. He also celebrated his 44th birthday on Aug. 5, and the folks at Marvel had a very special gift to commemorate the moment.

Considering Gunnâs role in establishing the galactic side of Marvelâs cinematic universe, it's only fitting that Marvel gives him a bona-fide (replica) Infinity Stone to keep on his desk/take over the universe. Along with the prop, which is the same stone Thanos was gunning for in the film, they also included a cheeky Peter Quill quote to go along with it.

C'mon Marvel, my birthday is coming up soon ...

Guardians of the Galaxy was fantastic, and weâre psyched that Gunn will be sticking around for the sequel. Heck, if he hangs around long enough, he might just give Josh Brolin's Thanos a run for his money in the quest for the Infinity Gauntlet.

