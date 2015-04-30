Latest Stories

ukdkayjmxejz3ytfzlq5.jpg

Marvel at MESSENGER'S final Mercury images before its fatal plunge

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Apr 30, 2015

Today, NASA's MESSENGER space probe will terminate its four-year mission by plunging into the pockmarked surface of Mercury in a blaze of glory.  But before it goes out in high style, here are a few of its final images and false-color photos captured from the past week, detailing the fascinating craters, ridges and pyroclastic vents of the scorching planet. 

Since March 17, 2011, MESSENGER has recorded more than 270,000 high-resolution images and invaluable information during this first-ever orbital encounter with Mercury.  As its maneuvering propellant reads empty, MESSENGER'S orbit will deteriorate due to solar gravity until it crashes into the surface of the very planet it has become so intimately acquainted with these past years, resulting in a 52-foot-wide impact crater. 

Have a look and salute the proud accomplishments of this spacecraft's completed mission.

(Via io9)

1230212056701168814.jpg
1230212056855492270.jpg
1230212056759806894.jpg
1230212056801595822.jpg
Tag: NASA
Tag: space
Tag: Mercury
Tag: Messenger

