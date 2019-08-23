Marvel announces Moon Knight streaming series on Disney+

We expected to get some new announcements from Marvel Studios' regarding what it will roll out on the upcoming Disney+ streaming service at this year's D23 Expo, and we got several big ones, including one vigilante superhero who'll finally get his own series after years of rumors. That's right. Moon Knight is coming to Disney+.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made the announcement as part of a massive Disney+ presentation at D23 late Friday, but sadly he revealed almost nothing about the series. We don't have a release date, or a star, or even a showrunner just yet, but we do know that Moon Knight is coming to Disney+ after years of whispers that the character would get his own series or movie one day. We also have an official logo. Check it out:

Created by Doug Moench and Don Perlin, Moon Knight first appeared in Marvel's Werewolf by Night series in 1975 and went on to guest in several comics before landing the first of many solo series in 1980. Real name Marc Spector, Moon Knight is a form boxer, Marine, and mercenary who is seemingly resurrected by an ancient Egyptian moon deity called Khonshu and given a second chance at life if he agrees to be the representative of Khonshu on Earth. As a result, his already well-honed fighting skills and athleticism are enhanced to superhuman levels according to the phases of the moon. His years as a mercenary have also made him an extremely wealthy man, and various writers have toyed with his mental state and often made him one of Marvel's more precarious superheroes. In recent years the character has been given updates by the likes of Warren Ellis and Jeff Lemire, and remains a fan-favorite street-level character with a loyal following.

Word of a possible movie or series for Moon Knight has been circulating for years, and picked up steam as Marvel launched several street-level superhero series at Netflix, beginning with Daredevil. Now, with the Netflix era over, he'll have his home on Disney+.

Marvel's first wave of Disney+ programming includes the streaming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, What If...?, WandaVision, and Loki, and now we know that the second will include Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and as previously reported, Ms. Marvel.

Disney+ launches this November. We'll have more from D23 right here on SYFY WIRE soon.