Kevin Feige compares introduction of Loki's multiverse to 'Nick Fury' moment for next era of the MCU

The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series on Disney+ took a big swing, introducing the concept of the multiverse into the core of this massive interconnected world. But how big a deal was that twisty Loki finale?

**Spoilers ahead for the Loki Season 1 finale**

The Kang is dead! Long live the Kangs! With the mastermind behind the Time Variance Authority now dead by Sylvie's hand, the multiverse (preferably one full of madness) is free to take shape in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Buckle up, because things are about to get pretty weird — but don't worry too much. The inimitable Kevin Feige and his crack shot team of creatives at Marvel Studios will serve as our fearless guides through the valley of the shadow and infinite realities.

"The multiverse is coming up in a big way," Feige said during a guest appearance on the latest episode of the D23 podcast. "There’s interconnectivity there that people have already started to see and suss out, and I had a meeting this morning with the whole broad Marvel Studios team, going through the multiverse and the rules of the multiverse and exactly how to really deliver on the excitement surrounding the multiverse."

During a recent conversation with SYFY WIRE, Loki head writer Michael Waldron remained rather cagey about his set of rules for the TVA and its approach to branching timelines. "You don’t wanna know my head canon," he told us. "I think the canon that’s important right now is what Loki is experiencing and what our audience…the ride they’re along for with him right now."

(We imagine his answer might be different after the aforementioned "rules of the multiverse" meeting).

Feige went on to compare the advent of a multiverse to Samuel L. Jackson appearance as Nick Fury at the end of the first Iron Man more than a decade ago. His point being that this mythos is so much larger than we could ever imagine and things are never going to be the same from here on out.

"When we first had Sam Jackson appear in a cameo at the end of Iron Man, I thought it would be a relatively small group of people that were excited by that and that we’d have to then educate a broader public about what that meant and who Nick Fury was," Feige explained. "But almost instantly, if you remember — way back to the summer of 2008 — it ignited everyone’s imagination. In the same way, the multiverse is something that we geek out about and we really love all the storytelling potential it brings."

Years before the TVA was a viral internet meme, the films were already dropping several hints about the existence of other realities. "We really had to slowly dole out what it was ... introducing the [concept] briefly in Doctor Strange and then as a fake-out in Spider-Man: Far From Home," Feige added. "It is more than just fans that are following along with the multiverse storyline. It's really quite exciting, even to see it midway through the Loki series now as people respond to the possibilities."

The MCU is growing at such an exponential rate, that the Marvel team needs a way to keep track of all the intersecting storylines and dimensions.

"We used to not need [a whiteboard]," Feige said, "because it really was just all in our collective imaginations at the studio. Just before the pandemic, we started going, 'You know what? Maybe we need a big whiteboard.' And then we all went into our houses, so we still have not done that, but truth is [we have] a wonderfully dedicated, creative, spectacular team at Marvel Studios. One person is dedicated full time to each project ... There are people, whose sole tasks it is to keep it in their head and deliver it for us. And then we have interconnected meetings quite often about how things grow and evolve."

All six episodes of Loki's first season are now streaming on Disney+. A second season has already been green-lit.