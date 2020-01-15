Latest Stories

Nebula #1 preview: Thanos’ merciless daughter rockets into her first solo series

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Jan 15, 2020

Guardians of the Galaxy's slightly psychotic cyborg assassin known in the Marvel Universe as Nebula is striking out on her own in a space-hopping new miniseries slated to arrive in comic shops in February.

Penned by Vita Ayala (Prisoner X, Xena: Warrior Princess) and injected with fierce illustrations by artist Claire Roe (Fearless), this five-issue limited series' creative team will be joined by cover pro Jen Bartel — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek inside its cosmic adventures with three unlettered pages.

Created by John Buscema and Roger Stern, the feared mercenary pirate made her debut back in 1985 in the pages of Avengers #257 and has since blossomed into one of fans' most adored antiheroes thanks mostly to Karen Gillan's intense but touching portrayal of her in James Gunn's pair of Guardians of the Galaxy movies and the Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame feature films. This, however, will be the character's first starring role in her own solo comic series.

Nebula Cover A

Credit: Marvel Comics

 

Nebula 1

Credit: Marvel Comics

 

The plotline sees Nebula having evolved into her own under the protective shadows of papa Thanos and sister Gamora. Now, with her enhanced vision targeting a top-secret device, Nebula has grand plans for her future, and heaven help anyone who tries to stop her. But achieving this rewarding quest's goal may cost her far more than she bargained for after a fateful encounter with one of the galaxy's most notorious bounty hunters.

Nebula 2

Credit: Marvel Comics

 

"I really want to kind of showcase how cool Nebula is even though she's a bad guy, and how much more complex she is than what we might assume ... it was my mission to try and show who she is on a kind of two-dimensional level," Ayala told Refinery 29. "Being able to be in her head and fill out all the corners has really given me an appreciation for her, and I want other people to also love her and want her to do her best."

Nebula 3

Credit: Marvel Comics

 

Nebula #1 arrives in stores on Feb. 12.

