Marvel, Netflix, Star Trek heading to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H with star-studded panels

Fans may have noticed in our huge San Diego Comic-Con 2019 explainer that this year’s convention is missing a good chunk of the genre world. None of the DC films will be there and horror will also be scant, leaving a void at the gigantic nerd gathering.

Not to worry, however. Hall H, the hallowed center of geeky scoops and jaw-dropping previews, has found some heavy-hitters to fill the gaps: Netflix, Star Trek, and Marvel. and all three have just announced their con offerings. The releases from these companies document the A-list panels that will soon dominate the hall and, likely, the pop culture conversations coming out of the con.

Marvel

Marvel has been a mainstay for the area, but took last year off. Why? They couldn’t risk spoiling Endgame, after all. But now Endgame is out in the world and Spider-Man: Far From Home followed closely behind. That means there’s a whole Disney+ universe and the future of the MCU to discuss.

Marvel’s Hall H presence will include panels for Marvel’s video games (7/18, 1:30 PM) and its long-running ABC show Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D (7/18, 3:30 - 4:30 PM). That marks the first time the show will ever have its panel inside Hall H, so expect the raucous cast to be in top form.

The company will also reveal its landmark Marvel Comics #1000 issue, explore the future of Spider-Man comics, and announce what’s next for the X-Men in a post-House of X and Powers of X world. But heads up: Fans shouldn’t expect those panels to be the only things Marvel brings to the con, since there are many, many films on the horizon for the MCU. We’ll keep our eyes peeled when we’re there so you can follow along.

Netflix

Netflix has been more forthcoming. The streaming service will be bringing the Henry Cavill-headlined adaptation of The Witcher (7/19, 2:15 PM - 3:00 PM) to Hall H along with its Dark Crystal prequel, Age of Resistance (7/19 3:30 PM - 5:15 PM). Expect big cast and showrunner attendance for these fan-favorite properties, especially as the past few weeks have seen first looks abound for the franchises.

Star Trek

CBS is unleashing the newly dubbed Star Trek Universe on fans at the con, with appearances by cast and creators of the shows Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks (7/20, 11:30 AM -1:00 PM). Patrick Stewart will be there. Be prepared.

Lower Decks will also show off a first look at the adult-oriented animated series, which is a fun bonus for those who did not have their faces melted by merely being in Stewart’s presence. Jean-Luc Picard will even have his own history-focused exhibition at Michael J Wolf Fine Arts, which will show off a first look at some of the show’s upcoming costumes and props.

So, no, the DCEU might not be at SDCC — but that doesn’t mean that Hall H doesn’t offer a lot for genre fans this year. San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 18 to July 21.