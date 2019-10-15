Marvel's Kevin Feige promoted to oversee comics, TV, film as new Chief Creative Officer

Like Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Kevin Feige is getting stronger and stronger with each passing moment. Now he's in charge of pretty much everything, and all he has to do is snap his fingers to make, well, pretty much anything happen.

Variety is now reporting that the MCU president has just been promoted to Marvel’s chief creative officer — a powerful title that gives him a say across all of the company’s various entertainment media: comics, television, animation, and, of course, feature films. This also means that Marvel Television (run by Jeph Loeb) and Marvel Family Entertainment will be looped into the Marvel Studios banner. It's a huge development, as all of the Marvel TV shows produced up until now have only had passing ties to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dan Buckley will remain president of Marvel Entertainment but will now answer to Feige when it comes to both editorial and creative decisions. On matters of publishing operations, sales, creative services, games, licensing, and events, Buckley will report to company chairman Ike Perlmutter.

Credit: Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Joe Quesada will keep his titles of executive vice president/creative director and answer to Buckley, whose subordinates also include Sana Amanat (vice president of content and character development), CB Cebulski (editor in chief and head of global editorial), and Stephen Wacker (vice president of creative and content development).

As someone who began his career as an assistant to Lauren Shuler Donner, Feige is a prime example of working one's way up in Hollywood. A true Marvel fanboy, he served as an associate producer on the first live-action X-Men film in 2000. His work on the mutant-based project caught the attention of former Marvel COO Avi Arad, who enlisted Feige's help to run Marvel Studios.

Of course, that brand name wouldn't gain its golden reputation and household name mystique (no X-pun intended) for another decade or so. With the release of the first Iron Man movie in 2008, Feige and director Jon Favreau would lay the groundwork for a shared big-screen approach to superhero filmmaking that's been emulated by nearly every major studio since.