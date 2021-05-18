Marvel reveals cast, story and trailer for original podcast series 'Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord'

Last fall, Marvel announced Wastelanders, a new multi-part scripted podcast series that will take listeners back to the post-apocalyptic world of characters like Old Man Logan, Grey Widow, Old Man Hawkeye, and... Old Man Star-Lord. The news marked the beginning of a new partnership with SiriusXM to produce new scripted and unscripted content from the House of Ideas, and promised to open a new storytelling frontier for the company. Now, Marvel has revealed the first part of the grand Wastelanders plan, and it starts in just two weeks.

Marvel and SiriusXM announced Tuesday that Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord, the first season of the Wastelanders story, will arrive June 1 on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, and pretty much everywhere else you pick up your podcasts. Written by Benjamin Percy (who also worked on Marvel's previous podcast success Wolverine: The Long Night) and directed by Kimberly Senior (Disgraced), Old Man Star-Lord will run for 10 episodes, and brings together an all-star voice cast to tell the story of what happens when an aging Guardian of the Galaxy crash lands on an Earth very unlike the one he once knew.

“Marvel’s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord is a story that throws you right into the action, antics – and danger – that fans of Star-Lord and Rocket know to expect, and the writers, cast and crew did not hold back. We couldn’t be prouder of how this story came together,” Stephen Wacker, Vice President and Head of Content, Marvel New Media, said in a statement. “This series is just the first chapter of our larger Marvel’s Wastelanders plans with SiriusXM, and Peter Quill’s story is only the tip of the iceberg for our new Marvel Audio Universe. We can’t wait to share what’s next with you all.”

Set in a future version of the Marvel Universe where the villains won and Doctor Doom rules over the wasteland with an iron fist, Old Man Star-Lord will follow the title hero (voiced by The West Wing's Timothy Busfield) as he crashes back on Earth and finds it very much in need of heroes, even ones who are perhaps a little slower on the draw than they used to be. In the trailer below, you'll get a taste of what Peter Quill's arrival, alongside his longtime co-pilot Rocket (Schitt's Creek star Chris Elliott), sounds like in the Wastelanders universe. And yes, he still has the Walkman.

Video of Marvel&#039;s Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord | Official Trailer

Joining Busfield and Elliott in the Wastelanders: Old-Man Star-Lord cast are Nadine Malouf (High Fidelity) as Cora, Patrick Page (Hadestown) as Kraven the Hunter, Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty) as Emma Frost, and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon) as Red.

We don't have to wait long to hear more of Old Man Star-Lord, but if you just can't hold out until next month, there's more sneak peek content heading your way later this week. Marvel has also announced a virtual Town Hall event for the series featuring "cast members and special guests," set to go live Thursday, May 20 at 4 p.m. Eastern, via Zoom. Participation is free, but you are encouraged to pre-register for a chance to participate in a Q&A, and registration is now open at the SiriusXM site.

The two-episode series premiere of Wastelanders: Old Man Star-Lord arrives June 1.