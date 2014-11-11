Marvel salutes the legendary Jack Kirby with a touching Veterans Day tribute

Marvel Comics remembers their most famous veteran today with a detailed account of Jack Kirby's harrowing days in the U.S. Army during World War II, including some rare photos and interesting war stories recounted by his son, Neal Kirby. Drafted in June of 1943, the co-father of such iconic superheroes as Captain America, The Fantastic Four, Hulk, Thor and the X-Men proudly served his country as an infantry scout in many theaters of war in Europe, including assignment to General George S. Patton's famous Third Army during the Lorraine Campaign in France.

After battling German troops, Panzer tanks, a brutal winter and trench foot, Kirby was honorably discharged in July of 1945 and received the Combat Infantry Badge, the European/African/Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon and a Bronze Battle Star. For more vintage photos and tales of Private First Class Jack Kirby during his glory days in World War II, head on over to Marvel.com.

Hail to the King...and to all the men and women who've served.

