Quantum Leap
WATCH: Everything you didn't know about Quantum Leap
uss enterprise discovery
Star Trek: Discovery designer reveals how USS Enterprise bridge and colors returned 
Alan Tudyk
Disney+ drops Star Wars details, including Alan Tudyk as K-2SO in Rogue One spinoff
disco-crew
In 'Such Sweet Sorrow,' Star Trek: Discovery characters say goodbye
Marvel salutes the legendary Jack Kirby with a touching Veterans Day tribute

Jeff Spry
Nov 11, 2014

Marvel Comics remembers their most famous veteran today with a detailed account of Jack Kirby's harrowing days in the U.S. Army during World War II, including some rare photos and interesting war stories recounted by his son, Neal Kirby.  Drafted in June of 1943, the co-father of such iconic superheroes as Captain America, The Fantastic Four, Hulk, Thor and the X-Men proudly served his country as an infantry scout in many theaters of war in Europe, including assignment to General George S. Patton's famous Third Army during the Lorraine Campaign in France.  

After battling German troops, Panzer tanks, a brutal winter and trench foot, Kirby was honorably discharged in July of 1945 and received the Combat Infantry Badge, the European/African/Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon and a Bronze Battle Star.  For more vintage photos and tales of Private First Class Jack Kirby during his glory days in World War II, head on over to Marvel.com.

Hail to the King...and to all the men and women who've served.

(Via Den of Geek)

