Shang-Chi's life is anything but normal in Marvel's new Legend of the Ten Rings teaser

Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) just wants to live a normal life. A new teaser trailer for the upcoming MCU film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, however, suggests that the opposite of normalcy is in his future.

The one-minute clip packs a lot into it. There’s Awkwafina’s character, Katy, asking Shang-Chi why he’s going into a cage fight shirtless (Shang-Chi just shrugs), for one. And there’s also lots of familial strife with his father, Wenwu aka “The Mandarian” (Tony Leung), who tells his son he can’t outrun his destiny.

Check it out here:

Video of Need | Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

We’ve seen similar footage before — the fight cage, the subway brawl, Shang-Chi underwater face-to-face with a dragon — but we also got a bit more about Shang-Chi’s family history with the magical and mythical Ten Rings, as well as his not-so-great relationship with his father.

“Show me you are strong enough to carry them,” Wenwu says to his son. The “them” Wenwu if referring to are the legendary Ten Rings. Shang-Chi doesn’t want them, it seems, but his dad reminds him about that pesky destiny issue.

The end of the teaser has what appears to be Shang-Chi landing with his own set of rings circling him, as he faces off against his father. Looks like a fight between the two is inevitable. Who will come out on top? The teaser acts like a good teaser should — it doesn’t tell us! We’ll have to wait until the Marvel movie hits theaters this September to find out.

In addition to Liu, Awkwafina, and Leung, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, Benedict Wong, and Michelle Yeoh. It's directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and premieres in theaters on Sept. 3, 2021.