Marvel confirms She-Hulk cast, reveals Ant-Man 3 title, Christian Bale's Thor villain, and more

Marvel Studios came out swinging for the Walt Disney Company's much-hyped "Investor Day" presentation on Thursday, delivering everything from new Disney+ series announcements to film updates to casting news and more. There was a lot of news flying around, so much that there are a few things you might have missed, things related to shows and films we've already heard about that help fill in some of the gaps about what we can expect. So, we've compiled all of those into a mighty Marvel Cinematic Universe news roundup right here, for your reading pleasure.

- The She-Hulk reports are true. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed during the investor presentation that Tatiana Maslany, who'd been reportedly tapped to play the title role earlier this year, is indeed turning green for the upcoming Disney+ She-Hulk series, and she won't be alone. The Hulk himself, Mark Ruffalo, will also join her in the series as Bruce Banner, and they'll both be getting a visit from a figure from the MCU's early days. She-Hulk will also feature the return of Tim Roth as Abomination, a villain we haven't seen since the Edward Norton-starring Incredible Hulk movie way back in 2008.

-Speaking of casting confirmations, Marvel also confirmed what set photos have already shown us: Hailee Steinfeld is indeed playing Kate Bishop in the Disney+ Hawkeye series, setting her young archer up alongside Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton, and a supporting cast that includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Free, and Alaqua Cox.

-Now let's talk about some confirmed casting doing things we didn't expect...until now. Marvel also revealed that the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, will feature the big-screen debut of the recently announced Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani. Ms. Marvel, real name Kamala Khan, was already set to make her live-action debut in her own Disney+ series next year, but now she'll also be hitting the big-screen — alongside Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, no less — in November 2022.

-And still more surprising movie casting news: We've known for a while now that Oscar-winner Christian Bale is in the upcoming fourth Thor film, Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. What we didn't know until today was who he'd actual play, even as rumors have flown that he'd be everyone from Dario Agger to Beta Ray Bill. Now we know that he's neither of those. Feige announced that Bale will actually play Gorr the God Butcher, a villain introduced in Jason Aaron's epic Thor run back in 2013 who wants to... well, exactly what his name implies. Gorr's introduction is the second key piece of plot for Love and Thunder — the first being Jane Foster's installment as a female Thor — taken directly from Aaron's run, so if you haven't read those comics yet, now might be the time.

-Speaking of things we've known for a while, we've also been waiting for more news on the Ant-Man and the Wasp front, as director Peyton Reed has been at work on crafting the third installment in that particular franchise. Now, we have a wild new title, plus two new characters. The third Ant-Man film will be titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and will feature Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all returning to their roles. But that's not all. With this news, Marvel also confirmed reports that Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors will play Kang the Conqueror, and announced that Kathryn Newton is joining the MCU as an adult version of Scott Lang's daughter Cassie, who in the world of Marvel Comics has grown (pun intended) in her own right.

So, while 2020 may have meant waiting all year for a single Black Widow movie we still won't get to see until 2021, the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks as big and bright as it ever has.