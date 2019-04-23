WIRE Buzz: Marvel pays tribute to Stan Lee cameos; Gravity Falls creators' new show

Welcome to the afternoon edition of WIRE Buzz, our round-up of genre news and developments. Here's the latest: Marvel Studios is creating a behind the scenes video of Stan Lee's plentiful cameos as a tribute, Netflix orders a new animated series called Inside Job, and Zachary Quinto takes us behind the scenes of his new role as the immortal Charlie Manx in NOS4A2.

Marvel Studios is collecting behind the scenes footage from Stan Lee's various cameos for possible release as an extra when Avengers: Endgame is released for home viewing. The legendary creator was in numerous cameos during his career, dating back to well before even 2008's Iron Man. Lee, who passed away in November 2018, loved showing his appreciation to the cast and crew who helped bring the Marvel Universe to life.

Credit: Getty Images / Gabriel Olsen / FilmMagic

Speaking at a roundtable interview with Entertainment Weekly , the six original Avengers shared the favorite Stan Lee moments. That's when Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the creation of the video, “We’ve put a video together. We’ve never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo Stan did. All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it. It's tremendous.”

The video will also include deleted cameos and never-before-seen B-roll footage, including moments like Chris Evans' (Captain America) first interaction with Lee on the set of Avengers. Speaking about his personal interactions with Lee, Feige said, "The amazing thing is, just as you’ve all said, he said the right thing to the right person at all times. Every interaction was what one’s dream interaction with Stan Lee would be.”

The video sounds like a fitting tribute to the ultimate master of cameos.

Netflix has ordered a new animated adult series about office life called Inside Job. Inside Job comes to us from Gravity Falls creators Shion Takeuchi and Alex Hirsch. Gravity Falls was a breakout hit for Disney XD that followed two twins trapped in a paranormal town over the summer.

Inside Job will be a 20-episode series about the workplace set in a shadow government where every conspiracy is, well, true. From the Illuminati to Lizard People, it will be up to one woman to keep the chaos under control. Netflix Animation will produce Inside Job.

In addition to Inside Job, Takeuchi will be leading the creation of special projects and series for Netflix. The deal is a chance for Netflix to bring in a younger, more diverse audience while giving a voice to emerging talent. According to Netflix's VP of original content, Cindy Holland, elevating the work of young creators has been important company-wide objective. Takeuchi recently worked as a staff writer on Matt Groening's animated comedy Disenchantment, also produced for Netflix.

There's no word yet on the release date for the workplace comedy series, but rest assured our antennas are up.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

AMC's supernatural thriller NOS4A2 is still a few months away from its June premiere, but we've got a behind the scenes look at Zachary Quinto's transformation into the creeptastic villain Charlie Manx.

Manx is an immortal vampire who feeds off the souls of children (as one does) then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland — a twisted place where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Yep, that legitimately sounds like why the phrase 'nightmare fuel' was made.

The time-lapse video shows a talented pair of make-up artists turning the young Quinto into the aged Manx. The artists begin by applying a prosthetic neck piece and slowly move their way up, building layers of depth using airbrushing and other special effects techniques. The video lasts a little over a minute, but we're guessing it took just slightly longer to achieve this unsettling look.

Video of NOS4A2: &#039;Zachary Quinto Becomes Charlie Manx&#039; BTS | New AMC Series

NOS4A2 introduces Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims — without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

NOS4A2 premieres Sunday, June 2 at 10/9c on AMC.