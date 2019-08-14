WIRE Buzz: Marvels podcast; Searching sequel; Harvey Awards nominations

Marvel is getting deeper into the podcast game. The comic (and box-office) giant is once again teaming up with Stitcher, this time to adapt the beloved comic run Marvels into a 10-episode series.

Originally published in 1994, the Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross series retold many of Marvel's formative Silver Age stories through the eyes of photojournalist Phil Sheldon. The series will narrow its focus to the aftermath of The Fantastic Four’s confrontation with Galactus above New York City.

Billions co-star Seth Barrish will voice Sheldon, with Clifford 'Method Man' Smith as journalist Ben Urich, AnnaSophia Robb as Sheldon's assistant Marcia Hardesty, and Star Trek: Discovery's Ethan Peck as the voice of Mr. Fantastic himself, Reed Richards.

This is the third team-up between Marvel and on-demand Internet radio service Stitcher, and its first non-Wolverine collaboration. The two had previously released Wolverine: The Long Night and Wolverine: The Lost Trail, which were original stories written by novelist Ben Percy. No release date for Marvels been announced at this time, but the podcast series will be available on Stitcher Premium exclusively before eventually making its way into other formats.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Next up, Searching is looking for... a sequel!

The tech-heavy thriller, which was told entirely through character's computers and telephone screens, is working on a second installment. However, as Searching co-writer/director Aneesh Chaganty clarified on Twitter, the follow-up would become more of an anthology.

"The story will NOT follow the same characters or plotline as the original," Chaganty Tweeted, adding "all due respect to Taken, this is not Taken."

So, while Searching 2, (The Searchening?) will likely utilize the same tech-facing format, it will involve an all-new cast and story. So don't expect John Cho to go through the torture of looking for his teenage daughter a second time. In the meantime, Chaganty is working on Run, a thriller starring Sarah Paulson and newcomer Kiera Allen.

(via Deadline)

Finally, the 2019 Harvey Awards nominees have been revealed.

The nomination announcements herald in the month-long voting process, which will culminate with an awards ceremony at New York Comic Con (SYFY WIRE is the official live streaming partner for the Oct. 3 - 6 con!). Named after cartoonist Harvey Kurtzman, the awards celebrate individual works rather than the creators behind them, which is done through only six categories.

You can check out the full list of nominees below:

Book of the Year

Belonging: A German Reckons with History and Home by Nora Krug (Scribner)

Berlin by Jason Lutes (Drawn & Quarterly)

BTTM FDRS by Ezra Claytan Daniels and Ben Passmore (Fantagraphics)

Hey Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Scholastic Graphix)

Kid Gloves by Lucy Knisley (First Second)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second)

My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips (Image)

On a Sunbeam by Tillie Walden (First Second)

Upgrade Soul by Ezra Claytan Daniels (Lion Forge)

When I Arrived at the Castle by Emily Carroll (Koyama Press)

Digital Book of the Year

Check, Please by Ngozi Ukazu

Space Boy by Stephen McCranie

The Contradictions by Sophie Yanow

The Nib edited by Matt Bors

Woman World by Aminder Dhaliwal

Best Children’s or Young Adult Book

Hey Kiddo by Jarrett J. Krosoczka (Scholastic Graphix)

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up With Me by Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell (First Second)

Mr. Wolf's Class #2: Mystery Club by Aron Nels Steinke (Scholastic Graphix)

New Kid by Jerry Craft (HarperCollins Children’s Books)

On a Sunbeam by Tillie Walden (First Second)

Best Manga

Frankenstein: Junji Ito Story Collection by Junji Ito (VIZ Media)

Mob Psycho 100 by ONE (Dark Horse Manga)

My Hero Academia by Kohei Horikoshi (VIZ Media)

Our Dreams at Dusk by Yuhki Kamatani (Seven Seas)

Smashed by Junji Ito (VIZ Media)

Witch Hat Atelier by Kamome Shirahama (Kodansha Comics)

Best European Book

Corto Maltese by Hugo Pratt (IDW Publishing)

O Josephine by Jason (Fantagraphics)

Radiant by Tony Valente (VIZ Media)

Red Ultramarine by Manuele Fior, translated by Jamie Richards (Fantagraphics)

Waves by Ingrid Chabbert and Carole Maurel (Archaia)

Best Comics Adaptation Award

Alita: Battle Angel, 20th Century Fox, based on Battle Angel Alita (Kodansha USA)

Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios, based on The Avengers (Marvel Entertainment)

The Boys, Amazon Studios, based on The Boys (Dynamite Entertainment)

Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios, based on Captain Marvel (Marvel Entertainment)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Netflix, based on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Archie Comics)

Doom Patrol, DC Universe, based on Doom Patrol (DC)

Marvel's Spider-Man, Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive, based on Spider-Man (Marvel Entertainment)

The Snagglepuss Chronicles, Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival and Die-Cast, based on Exit, Stage Left!: The Snagglepuss Chronicles (DC)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, based on Spider-Man (Marvel Entertainment)

The Umbrella Academy, Netflix, based on The Umbrella Academy (Dark Horse Comics)

The Harvey Awards will be given out at an invitation-only ceremony on Oct. 4 as part of New York Comic Con.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)