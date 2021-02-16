Marvel Studios announces 'Assembled' MCU Phase 4 making-of docuseries, starting with WandaVision

After the success of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Disney+ is providing the docuseries treatment to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Announced this morning, Assembled will take a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Phase 4 in Marvel Studios' shared comic book mythos. The new show kicks off Friday, March 12 with an episode dedicated to the production of WandaVision, whose ninth and final episode airs the previous week on Friday, March 5.

Subsequent installments are focused around such projects as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Cate Shortlan's upcoming Black Widow movie.

Episode 1 features interviews with Elizabeth Olsen ("Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch"), Paul Bettany ("Vision"), Teyonah Parris ("Monica Rambeau"), Randall Park ("Agent Woo"), Kathryn Hahn ("Agnes"), and Kat Dennings ("Darcy Lewis"). And because the series debut is arriving an entire week after the season finale, we're almost certain Evan Peters ("Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver") could also be a part of the fun. That's just a nagging hunch right now, but it's definitely confirmed that Assembled: The Making of WandaVision will explain how the cast and crew went to painstaking efforts in order to recreate bygone eras of television, which required filming in front of a live studio audience.

"I guess it's silly [to have worried] because Kevin [Feige] knows all, and he felt confident in it," showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently told SYFY WIRE. "But, it's a huge sigh of relief that people are on board. It's been like Christmas."

Only three episodes of WandaVision remain, with Episode 7 premiering on Disney+ this Friday, Feb. 19).