Falcon and The Winter Soldier get a villainous message at Comic-Con

The Marvel Studios Hall H panel is always a blockbuster event full of big news at San Diego Comic-Con, and this year it's not just about the movies. The studio is preparing a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-in series for the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, including the limited series Falcon and the Winter Soldier. SYFY WIRE was there as they showcased it at their panel.

Stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie were in attendance, naturally. They showcased their banter with each other, as Stan said, "Id like to explore the Falcon as a character...what kind of man is this man? We'll find out." Mackie, on the other hand, said, "I want to see what makes the Winter Soldier tick...how much ticking can he do?"

As is probably clear, they're having fun. "We have a lot of fun on set," Mackie said. "We're living our dream. Every one of us has dreamed to be in a Marvel movie, so why would you mess that up?"

Daniel Bruhl, who played the villain Zemo in Captain America: Civil War, then popped up in a video, saying that he'd see the two of them very soon. He then put on the classic Zemo mask from the comics.

Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut in the fall of 2020 on Disney+.

