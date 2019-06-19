Marvel Studios looking for right way to bring Keanu Reeves into the MCU

One of the few major movie stars who seems to have eluded the powerful reach of the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far is Keanu Reeves. But that's not for lack of trying, according to Kevin Feige.

In a new interview with Comicbook.com, the Marvel Studios president was asked whether he had spoken with Reeves about getting involved at some point with a Marvel film. Feige responded with a laugh: "We talk to him for almost every film we make. We talk to Keanu Reeves about... I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it."

As a comparison, Feige noted that the studio had spoken with Jake Gyllenhaal "multiple times" until finally slotting him into the role of Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home (the film that Feige is currently doing press for, by the way). With talent ranging from screen legends like Robert Redford to rising young stars such as Zendaya spending time in the MCU these past few years, it does seem like it's only a matter of finding the right part for Reeves.

The latter is currently starring in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (which is still in theaters) and has garnered acclaim for his appearance as a version of himself in the Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe. He's also featured in Toy Story 4 (opening this Friday), as the stunt cycle action figure Duke Kaboom, and has the long-awaited Bill & Ted Face the Music film coming up.

And then there's this -- Reeves' surprise appearance at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles to promote his involvement with the Cyberpunk 2077 game, where an audience member saying that the actor was "breathtaking" led to this instant viral sensation:

It's safe to say that Keanu is on something of a hot streak at the moment — which Marvel could no doubt capitalize on.

Feige was also asked about other fan-favorite actors, including Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), but said that while he liked both, "nothing specific" was in the works regarding either one.

As usual, every time Feige opens his mouth at a Marvel press day, there seems to be a flood of news (including this and this) so watch for more in the days ahead as we get closer to the July 2 arrival of Spider-Man: Far From Home. In the meantime, would you like to see Keanu Reeves in the MCU and what role do you think he should play?