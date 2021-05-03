Marvel unveils first 'Eternals' footage, reveals Black Panther and Captain Marvel sequel titles in Phase 4 sneak peek

Movies are back, or at least they are for the MCU. Marvel just kickstarted the week with a major sneak peek at Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new video entitled "Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies," the Disney-owned production banner celebrates a return to the movies with a tantalizing tease of what fans can expect from the shared comic book mythos over the next couple of years.

We now have some initial footage from Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao's Eternals, a title for Ryan Coogler's Black Panther sequel (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives on the big screen July 8, 2022), a title for Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels hits theaters Nov. 11, 2022), and even a firm release date for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. (out May 5, 2023). The video also includes the logo for Jon Watts' Fantastic Four movie, which basically confirms that Marvel's First Family will make their MCU debut before Phase 4 is done — quite possibly as the bookend to set-up Phase 5.

Watch now (the fresh content begins at 1:49):

Video of Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies

Black Widow (July 9, 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Sep. 3, 2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (Dec. 17, 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 6, 2022), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17, 2023) round out the rest of the current phase's plans for the silver screen. Phase 4 is already underway thanks to WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, both of which are now streaming on Disney+.

“When you meet new characters and seeing those new characters meet other new characters, that’s fun,” Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige told SYFY WIRE at SDCC 2019. “And to me, it’s not just world-ending stakes; it’s not just snapping out half the universe that makes an Avengers movie an Avengers movie. It’s the incredible ensemble and taking people who are completely different from one another and throwing them in a room together and seeing what happens.”

The first half of the video recaps chunk of the MCU's biggest moments — along with some touching voiceover from the late great Stan Lee. "I love being with people. It's the most incredible thing in the world," he says. "That world may change and evolve, but the one thing that will never change [is that] we're all part of one big family. That man next to you, he's your brother. That woman over there, she's your sister. We're all part of one universe that moves ever upward and onward to greater glory."

It all culminates with some wonderful, in-theater footage of an audience losing their collective mind during the final battle in Avengers: Endgame. It's a reminder of how fun and special the moviegoing experience can be. That, when it's safe, we can all gasp and cheer together as our favorite heroes surprise us once again.