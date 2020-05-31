Latest Stories

Marvel Studios takes stand against racism, urges ‘inclusion’ amid nationwide protests
The exoplanet closest to us could be crawling with life—except it gets blasted with lethal X-rays
Peter Jackson breaks down Boromir's meme-able scene during Lord of the Rings reunion
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with International Space Station; Behnken and Hurley now safely aboard
Contributed by
Benjamin Bullard
May 31, 2020
Marvel Studios has taken to social media to issue a statement against racism and in support of “inclusion” amid the ongoing nationwide civil unrest spurred by the police-involved Minnesota death of George Floyd last week.

Via Twitter, Marvel sent out a simple and direct message. “We stand with our fellow Black employees, storytellers, creators and the entire Black community,” it reads:

In addition to Marvel's official statement, some MCU stars have individually shown their support as well. Tessa Thompson (Thor’s Valkyrie) and Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther’s Killmonger), among other celebrities, have both shown up at protests this week, according to The Los Angeles Times. Under the guidance of creative chief Kevin Feige, Marvel Entertainment has made on-screen diversity and inclusion a priority for the MCU, both in casting films during Feige's time as president of Marvel Studios, as well as the upcoming films of the MCU's Phase 4.

Marvel’s message to “unite and speak out” comes as major cities throughout the U.S. have seen nearly a week of protests and, in many cases, violent disturbance in response to Floyd’s death. Video showing Floyd, an African-American, dying while in the custody of Minneapolis, Minn. police sparked widespread anger both in the U.S. and abroad after it went viral on May 25. The ensuing protests have gripped many U.S. cities ever since, with gatherings in some locations Sunday entering their sixth day since the incident.

