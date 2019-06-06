Marvel exec teases young Thanos, bringing back Sif, and more in Reddit AMA

A Thanos origin story? Don't look now but it could happen!

So says Victoria Alonzo, Marvel's executive vice president of production and the executive producer of nearly every entry in the MCU.

Participating in her very own Reddit AMA, Alonzo answered fan questions on everything from the possibility of seeing a young Thanos on the big screen one day and a return of Asgardian hero Sif, to that surprising Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cameo in Captain Marvel and dealing with Internet trolls who attacked star Brie Larson for championing diversity.

Here's what she had to say.

Credit: Marvel Studios

Thanos: The early years

When asked about whether Marvel might explore Thanos' childhood — scenes that rumor has it had been planned for Avengers: Infinity War before being scrapped — Alonzo teased a youthful take on the Mad Titan, though not necessarily in theaters.

"To be honest with you I've always been interested in Thanos' childhood, and although I don't know if we will see it in one of our movies, I think it's important to know how he became who he was," Alonzo wrote, teasing the idea of seeing the character before he evolved into the supervillain destined to kill off half of all life in the universe (at least until the Avengers could stop him).

Perhaps a small-screen adventure then?

Sif in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D./Getty

The return of Sif?

Marvel's fanbase has long pondered the fate of Sif, the beloved Asgardian hero played by Jaimie Alexander in the first two Thor movies. The character was MIA in Thor: Ragnarok and appeared to be among Thanos' offscreen victims in Endgame, though she did pop up on the small screen in an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. When quizzed about a possible return, Alonzo couldn't resist dangling some hope.

"Never say never," she said. "We love Sif the character as we do our actress, Jaimie Alexander."

Patrick Brennan/IMDB



That surprise Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. cameo

Everyone who saw Captain Marvel marveled at the studio's ability to de-age actor Clark Gregg, who took time out from TV's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to reprise his role as a young Agent Coulson in the '90s-era story. But what many people didn't notice, save for one sharp-eyed fan, was another S.H.I.E.L.D. actor popping up. Actor Patrick Brennan, who plays Marcus Daniels, aka Blackout, on the ABC series, made a cameo as a bartender.

When brought to her attention during the AMA, the exec replied, "You noticed?"

As for getting Gregg back in action given his busy schedule not only acting but helming S.H.I.E.L.D. episodes (he directs Season 6's premiere), she added: "Scheduling our incredible successful actors is always a challenge but Clark and his people made it possible for us to have him and we were better for it."

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

On the online resistance to Captain Marvel

Alonzo also diplomatically tackled a fan's question referencing the internet trolls who bombarded Captain Marvel with negative reviews because they didn't like star Brie Larson's comments to Marie Claire about wanting more diversity among film journalists.

"First of all I share with you the pride you feel for the film. I love this film with all my heart. We were aware that there were people that were not ready or perhaps not welcoming of the film but it never interfered with the story line or our vision of the film," the executive said. "When you make stories that could potentially touch an international audience, there will always be a portion of the audience that does not 100% love it. But we hope they give us a chance and see the film before they finalize their opinions. There is something for everyone in our films, even if you're a little reluctant to watch."

Video of Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary Announcement – Class Photo Video

Marvel storylines "left on the cutting room floor"

Alonzo also dished in the AMA on the ideas that didn't make it into Marvel movies.

"I can tell you with certainty the ones that fit the storyline in the strongest of ways, are the ones that remain. If we believe the scenes had something to show audiences, a different side of what it could have been but didn't fit the film, then those are included as extra scenes in the Digital/Blu-ray."

Speaking of which, given the relative paucity of extras in Marvel Blu-rays, Alonzo also promised the studio plans to make good by adding more goodies to future home-video releases.