Marvel and VIZ Media team up for manga projects — starting with Captain Marvel's cat, Chewie

Marvel will make comic book history thanks to a newly-announced partnership with manga publisher, VIZ Media. The two companies have decided to team up for a number of English-language manga projects centered around Marvel's far-reaching catalogue of heroes and villains. Artist Nao Fuji is writing and drawing the first of the releases, Marvel Meow. Launching this fall, the manga follows Captain Marvel's famous feline companion, Chewie, as he wreaks whiskery havoc in the lives of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thanos, Galactus, and most importantly, Deadpool.

Next February's Deadpool: Samurai will see the katana-wielding Wade Wilson find himself transported back in time to feudal Japan. Written by Sanshirou Kasama and illustrated by Hikaru Uesugi, the manga is an expansion of an acclaimed one-shot published in Japan last year.

"Much like VIZ’s iconic characters, Marvel heroes are universally beloved and VIZ is excited to bring their adventures to readers in a new way. Our collaboration will include English editions of several Shonen Jump manga titles, as well as some all-new publishing and ShoPro’s Marvel Meow," Sarah Fairhall, VIZ Editorial Director, said in a statement.

“Marvel has had a long history of telling stories in new and compelling ways, and VIZ is the perfect partner to help us continue that path. VIZ is best-in-class for its unforgettable stories, and after the massive success of last year’s Deadpool manga, we’re thrilled to now be working with them to bring our iconic characters to even more manga fans everywhere,” added Sven Larsen, Vice President of Licensed Publishing, Marvel.

Check out the Meow cover art below:

Credit: Marvel Comics/VIZ Media

The press blast also makes mention of a book entitled Secret Reverse from Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi, but no further details were provided.

Marvel Meow goes on sale Tuesday, Oct. 12.