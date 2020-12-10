WandaVision gets a new, mindbending trailer to freak you out

Get ready for more surreal sitcom mindbenders: During the Marvel portion of the Disney investor call, Kevin Feige debuted a trailer for the upcoming MCU series WandaVision.

Set in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the series will follow Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff as she and her boyfriend the Vision (Paul Bettany) live an idyllic family life. Only... something seems more than a little off, wouldn't you agree?

From Wanda's insistence that she's married to a human man to the glitchy visual effects and her neighbors not knowing who they are, something isn't right for the couple as they move into the new neighborhood. Despite what earlier previews may have indicated, it may not entirely be the fault of Wanda, if a cackling Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) is any indication. Whatever weirdness entails, Wanda and Vision will have to go through it together. And like a real couple, they're by each other's side... for better or worse.

Either way, the chaos won't just stop in this miniseries -- Olsen's Wanda is said to be a key player in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, due to release in March 2022.

WandaVision premieres Jan. 15 on Disney+.