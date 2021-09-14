Mid-season trailer for Marvel's 'What If...?' teases a payoff for that Peter Quill cliffhanger & more

All the way back in Episode 2 of Marvel's What If...?, Prince T'Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman) took on the mantle of Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill. Never having met Yondu (Michael Rooker), young Quill went into the world of customer service and became an employee at the Dairy Queen we last saw in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

However, his cosmic parentage finally catches up with him at the end of the second episode when his glowing-eyed dad, Ego (Kurt Russell) pays him a little visit at the end of the work day. Things cut off there, with the Uatu Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) teasing that this world-ending story will be banked for another day. Well, thanks to the mid-season trailer for the remainder of What If...? Season 1, it looks like that day isn't too far off on the horizon.

We get teases of Ego using his son as a human battery to conquer the universe, Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) leading an alternate version of the Avengers, and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) teaming up with the evil version of Doctor Strange from Episode 4 (Benedict Cumberbatch). In addition, you can also see bits relating to new spins on Age of Ultron, Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Endgame.

Watch below:

Video of Mid-Season Sneak Peek | Marvel Studios&#039; What If...? | Disney+

“We realized that there’s a lot of cool avenues you can explore with animation,” executive producer Brad Winderbaum said last month. “Any project that we create is going to be something that needs to be animated in order for the story to be told. There’s very little desire to take a piece of IP that’s popular because we’re coming out with a movie and just make an animated show about it. We’re not going to do that."

Episode 6 of What If...? premieres on Disney+ tomorrow (Wednesday, Sep. 15).