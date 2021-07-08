Full, multiverse-bending trailer for Marvel's 'What If...?' highlights Chadwick Boseman's final MCU appearance

Marvel fans won't have to wait for next year's Doctor Strange sequel in order to traverse the multiverse. They'll be able to explore alternate MCU outcomes next month when the animated What If...? anthology series arrives on Disney+. It's a good thing a second season of the show is already in the works because judging by the official trailer that just dropped online, we don't think we'll ever get tired of seeing the characters we've come to love over the last 13 years remixed time and again.

There is so much to unpack here: Howard the Duck, Marvel zombies, Peggy Carter as Captain Britain, Tony Stark being saved by Erik Killmonger at the start of the first Iron Man, and T'Challa becoming Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill. The last one is rather poignant, as What If...? features Chadwick Boseman's final MCU performance as the young Wakandan prince.

In fact, a great number of actors — like Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Michael Rooker (Yondu) and Frank Grillo (Brock Rumlow/Crossbones) — are returning to voice the heroes and villains they've already played in live-action.

"It's beautiful animation," Atwell told SYFY WIRE at D23 Expo two summers ago. "It's so beautiful to watch, but also the expressions on everyone's faces is recognizable and it feels real. It's very emotive and beautifully done. They've done it so elegantly. So, of course, 10 years later, I'm still here saying, 'Yes, ok. I'll come back.'"

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; What If...? | Official Trailer | Disney+

Westworld's Jeffrey Wright hosts the entire affair as Uatu the Watcher, an immortal cosmic being who (as his title suggests) is tasked with watching over Earth, but forbidden from interfering with its affairs. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews, with AC Bradley serving as head writer.

"It's really exciting to be part of the MCU, of course. It's also for me, a way to get my son to return my texts..." Wright joked at SDCC 2019 when Marvel Studios confirmed the project. "I'm terribly excited. It's modern mythmaking — you guys thrill to this stuff and I'm stoked to be here."

Even the key art below holds some exciting teasers (Spider-Man as the Sorcerer Supreme? Gamora donning Thanos's armor?).

Credit: Marvel Studios

Chatting with us earlier in this year, Frank Grillo refused to give up any spoilers, other than the admission that he recorded his dialogue for the series in his home closet. "Kevin Feige's probably got a camera somewhere," he said. "Every time I say something, I get in trouble."

What If...? will begin to open our minds to a multiverse of different realities when it premieres on Disney+ Wednesday, Aug. 11.