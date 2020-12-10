Kevin Feige confirms Marvel won't recast Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther 2

The Marvel news came fast and furious during today's Disney Investor call, with Kevin Feige fully exploding with reveals that don't feel quite real. But towards the end of his mind-blowing segment, Feige did comment on something all too real: the unfortunate passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in several MCU films.

Just in case anyone was worried that the studio would dishonor Boseman's memory by casting someone else in the role for Black Panther 2, they can breathe easy. The King of Wakanda will not be recast.

Feige followed the news up by saying that they want to continue to "explore the world of Wakanda, and the rich characters introduced in the first film."

He also stated that work on Black Panther 2, written and directed by Ryan Coogler, has already begun.

Things in Wakanda will not be the same, but our return is set for July 8, 2022.