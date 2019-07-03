Comics: Marvel teases more Zombies, No One Left to Fight drops free prequel, more

The Walking Dead just ended its massively successful run with a surprise final issue over at Image Comics, but if you're still hungry for more zombies on the comic book page, Marvel has you covered.

The publisher released a teaser image this week that reveals the return of its popular Marvel Zombies universe this October. The teaser features zombie-fied versions of Captain America, Deadpool, and Wolverine, and is accompanied only by the caption "The Dead Will Walk Again," giving us no clues about exactly how the zombies will return, or which creative team will shepherd them this time.

Marvel Zombies was first launched in the pages of Ultimate Fantastic Four in 2005 by writer Mark Millar and artist Greg Land. It spun out into its own franchise with a five-issue limited series by writer Robert Kirkman (co-creator of The Walking Dead) and artist Sean Phillips, and has since spawned sequels, prequels, spinoffs, and even a Secret Wars tie-in book. The zombie virus present in Marvel Zombies continuity is powerful enough that no superhero seems to be safe from it, and its absence from the main Marvel Universe means that creators are allowed to get pretty wild with exactly what they do and who they turn.

So, be on the lookout for the return of Marvel Zombies this October. We'll update you with more details on the new series as we get them.

Credit: Marvel Comics

If you're still looking to add more comics to your summer reading, and you love big action and Dragon Ball, then No One Left to Fight from Dark Horse Comics should probably be making your pull list. The new five-issue series from writer Aubrey Sitterson and artist Fico Ossio takes place in a world full of legendary warriors and epic battles, but it also dares to ask the question: What do you do when there's no one left to fight?

"This is the power of genre material, you can look at these human issues in much more heightened forms,” Sitterson said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “These are characters who have been trained in martial arts since they were children, and that’s been their only focus. Once the battle is won it’s about figuring out, what now? How do you give your life meaning after you’ve accomplished the thing that’s defined your life?"

The first issue of the book features the fighter known as Vâle returning home and reuniting with his friend Krysta and his old rival Timor, but before you dig into that story, you can find out a little about how Vâle and Timor became frenemies in the first place with a free four-page prequel comic narrated by a rock star cat (yes, really), courtesy of EW.

No One Left to Fight #1 is available now.

DC Comics' Black Label imprint has already established itself as an exciting place for creators to offer up new takes on classic superheroes, but there's more to Black Label than alternate versions of Batman. This October, the imprint will unveil The Last God, a 12-issue dark fantasy series from writer Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Jim Henson’s The Power of the Dark Crystal), artist Riccardo Federici (Aquaman), and colorist Dean White (All-Star Batman).

Thirty years ago, a group of heroes saved the land of Cain Anuun when they defeated an evil king known as Mol Uhltep, aka "The Last God." Now, after the last member of that fellowship died, the children of the heroes will learn an awful secret: The Last God lives, their triumph was a lie, and if peace is to be preserved they have to band together and succeed where their parents failed.

Credit: DC Comics

“This is a terrifying horror story told in a stunning epic-fantasy world," Johnson said in a press release. "Set in two different generations, it follows a mighty fellowship of heroes that travels beyond the borders of creation to kill a god, and the next generation, who learn their predecessors aren’t the heroes the world believes them to be."

The Last God #1 arrives Oct. 30, and the series will continue on a monthly release schedule after that.