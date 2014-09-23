Marvel's Agent Carter series casts its second lead role, joining Hayley Atwell

We’ve been wondering how the cast of ABC’s upcoming Agent Carter prequel series would come together, and now the series has found its own version of Agent Coulson ... just, you know, in the 1940s.

Deadline is reporting that Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire) has joined the Marvel spinoff as Strategic Scientific Reserve (SSR) Chief Roger Dooley, who will oversee returning Captain America star Hayley Atwell’s Agent Carter and fellow agents Thompson (Chad Michael Murray) and Sousa (Enver Gjokaj). Murray is best known for his lengthy stint on One Tree Hill, while Gjokaj is a Whedon alum from the Dollhouse days.

Whigham’s Chief Dooley is described as “tough but fair-minded,” and it seems he’ll have a comparable role to Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson on the mothership series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Except we’d imagine the focus will obviously stay more on Atwell’s Carter, since she is the title character, and all. But Dooley is considered the male lead, meaning it should be a substantial role.

The series is set in 1946 and loosely based on the stellar Agent Carter one-shot short film, which follows Carter as she goes on an after-hours mission for the SSR. The series will focus on Carter as she moonlights for Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper) while maintaining her day job cover at the SSR. The period angle proved to be a ton of fun in the short, and we’re hoping the full series can recapture that magic.

Agent Carter is set to debut in 2015, during the midseason break for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s second season. Do you think Whigham is a good addition to the cast?

