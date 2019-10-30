Latest Stories

C.H.U.D. and the lack of empathy for homeless populations
Behind the Panel: On the hunt for Treasury Editions
Science Behind the Fiction: Godzilla's most realistic nemeses, ranked
WIRE Buzz: Full trailer for Stephen & Robbie Amell's Code 8; Will Arnett hosts LEGO Masters
WIRE Buzz: Marvel's Avengers gameplay; Cult-Tastic Corman trailer; The Devil’s Light

Jacob Oller
Oct 30, 2019

From E3 to San Diego Comic-Con, the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers game from Crystal Dynamics has given MCU fans something to buzz about in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. The Kamala Khan-led game will document the disbandment (and hopeful reconstruction) of the Avengers in an original story while allowing players to customize their heroes — and thanks to a new video, gamers now know what the game will play like.

Plenty of punching takes place, sure, but pay attention to the action/RPG’s skill trees and how it handles multiplayer — a key concept to any Avengers game because, well, it’s not a superhero team without the superheroes.

Take a look:

The rise of Advanced Idea Mechanics is only bad, right? Anything that creates large armies of non-humans is bad news, as any comics fan knows. After Khan establishes a new base for the superheroes, gamers can play as some of their favorites (like the laser-blasting Iron Man) as they take out epic amounts of robots.

Marvel's Avengers is set to assemble on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020.

Next, genre legends and B-movie savants Roger and Julie Corman are getting their own film — and it’s not as schlocky as their filmographies may lead fans to believe. A documentary series about their careers, called Cult-Tastic: Tales from the Trenches with Roger and Julie Corman, is on its way from Shout! Factory TV—and it just dropped its first trailer.

Check it out:

The Cormans have given careers to the likes of James Cameron and Francis Ford Coppola, producing films like Chopping Mall and Death Race 2000. It’s not just that genre films have benefited from their school of hard schlocks — the greater world of AAA cinema owes a debt to their hiring processes.

The 13-episode series airs on Shout! Factory TV on Nov. 15.

Finally, a British TV director whose career has been drenched in genre is breaking into film. Someone with Black Mirror, Snowpiercer, and Doctor Who on the resume deserves to see the big screen, right?

Deadline reports that James Hawes will direct Lionsgate’s supernatural thriller The Devil’s Light from a script by Robert Zappia. The film is about a nun looking to break the exorcism glass ceiling and, over her training process, comes face to face with some devilish evils haunting her very own school. If you’re not safe in an exorcism training facility, where could you possibly go?

Production on The Devil’s Light is scheduled for the first half of 2020.

