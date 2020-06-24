WIRE Buzz: Avengers game's new trailer shows rise of M.O.D.O.K.; Summer Frost; The Afterparty

Just one day after confirming that it would appear on next-gen consoles, the highly-anticipated Marvel's Avengers game has showed fans a little bit more about its endgame. Well...don't expect any snaps happening in this new trailer because the only purplish, big-headed baddie involved is a fan-favorite that hasn't yet made it to the MCU: M.O.D.O.K.

Starring Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel, the game about a sabotaged supergroup including familiar faces like Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Black Widow looks to add a few complicating elements during this trailer - and a villain that wants to eliminate all superpowered people. George Tarleton, you've been missed.

Take a look:

Video of Marvel&#039;s Avengers - The MODOK Threat Trailer | PS4

Advanced Idea Mechanics was always going to be an evil organization, right? Just by looking at the name alone? Fans got to see some sweet action from Ms. Marvel, as well as the reuniting of the Avengers...kinda. There's also a Hulk vs. Iron Man smackdown that should be fun for anyone still jonesing for some more hero-on-hero combat. However, they better save at least some gas in the tank, because the villain of the game has been revealed and they don't call him the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing for nothing.

Marvel's Avengers hits PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Sept. 4.

Next, the director of Divergent has a new sci-fi project on the horizon.

Variety reports that filmmaker Neil Burger will helm Summer Frost, which adapts Blake Crouch's short story of the same name into a live-action feature film. The project is still in early stages — priority development, but development nonetheless — as it attempts to bring Crouch's story, about a VR game designer who sees an NPC operate outside of her programming. Sort of like Free Guy but likely with more twists and less Ryan Reynolds.

That virtual reality might just be becoming reality - though not anytime soon, as there is no timeline announced for the film.

Finally, the creative duo behind Clone High, The Lego Movie, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are teaming up yet again for a genre-adjacent murder-mystery at Apple TV+.

According to Variety, The Afterparty will be a Rashomon-like series that, each episode, tells the story of the same high school reunion afterparty-set killing from a different person's perspective — which means a totally different visual style and genre of storytelling every time.

Miller created and will showrun the series' eight episodes, while Lord will executive produce. No timeline is yet set for The Afterparty, but the busiest pair in Hollywood aren't slowing down anytime soon, as Ryan Golsing's space-set Project Hail Mary is the next on their docket.