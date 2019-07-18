Latest Stories

His Dark Materials
Tag: TV
SDCC: New trailer for His Dark Materials shows a magical, nefarious world
Francesca Hayward in Cats
Tag: Movies
The Cats trailer is an absolute meme factory
Agents of SHIELD Fitz and Simmons
Tag: TV
The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. tear up about the series finale and tease the return of Ghost Rider during SDCC Panel
The Flux Capacitors playing at Ready Party One
Tag: Movies
Forgoing long lines, fans throw their own giant parties at San Diego Comic-Con
Captain America in Marvel Avengers video game
More info i
Credit: Marvel Entertainment
Tag: Games
Tag: News

Marvel’s Avengers SDCC game footage shows just how far you can customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
don.jpg
Don Kaye
Jul 18, 2019
SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!

Marvel showed up at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 packing more than just a ton of new info about where the next MCU chapter will take movie fans — they also brought the games. And no game has gotten more buzz since its re-reveal at this year's E3 than Marvel's Avengers.

Last month’s impressive E3 trailer for the upcoming game showcased stellar graphics, but left players wondering how the game will actually play (not to mention all those fan questions about the characters’ decidedly non-MCU looks). Aware of all the intrigue, Marvel came to Comic-Con’s Hall H prepared to shed new light on what to expect when the game arrives early next year, and SYFY WIRE was in attendance.

Marvel and developer Crystal Dynamics walked fans through a lengthy 20-minute clip that showed off each Avenger's unique abilities and fighting styles, then took an extremely deep dive into the meaty character customization tools. Want to make your version of Hulk a red, raging beast? How about dressing him up in purple pinstripes? Crystal Dynamics' Shawn Escayg said that such flexibility is a feature the game's creative team is hoping fans will appreciate.

The idea, he told the Hall H crowd, is for fans to be able to "play an original story, customize the hero the way you want, and assemble online with your friends to play,” adding that the much-buzzed new look the game has given to Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Thor was inspired not only by their MCU counterparts — but by "the comics, the movies, and the [development team's] own original concepts."

Marvel's Avengers is set to assemble for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020.

SDCC2019_promo
SDCC2019_promo_wide
Check it out!
Tag: Games
Tag: News
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Marvel's Avengers
Tag: Square Enix
Tag: San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Tag: SDCC 2019
Tag: CONS
Sign out: