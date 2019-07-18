Marvel’s Avengers SDCC game footage shows just how far you can customize Earth’s Mightiest Heroes

Marvel showed up at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 packing more than just a ton of new info about where the next MCU chapter will take movie fans — they also brought the games. And no game has gotten more buzz since its re-reveal at this year's E3 than Marvel's Avengers.

Last month’s impressive E3 trailer for the upcoming game showcased stellar graphics, but left players wondering how the game will actually play (not to mention all those fan questions about the characters’ decidedly non-MCU looks). Aware of all the intrigue, Marvel came to Comic-Con’s Hall H prepared to shed new light on what to expect when the game arrives early next year, and SYFY WIRE was in attendance.

Marvel and developer Crystal Dynamics walked fans through a lengthy 20-minute clip that showed off each Avenger's unique abilities and fighting styles, then took an extremely deep dive into the meaty character customization tools. Want to make your version of Hulk a red, raging beast? How about dressing him up in purple pinstripes? Crystal Dynamics' Shawn Escayg said that such flexibility is a feature the game's creative team is hoping fans will appreciate.

The idea, he told the Hall H crowd, is for fans to be able to "play an original story, customize the hero the way you want, and assemble online with your friends to play,” adding that the much-buzzed new look the game has given to Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Thor was inspired not only by their MCU counterparts — but by "the comics, the movies, and the [development team's] own original concepts."

Marvel's Avengers is set to assemble for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020.