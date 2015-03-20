Marvel's 'Indiana Jones meets Star Wars' comic Crash Ryan headed to the big screen

Marvel’s high-flying comic-book series Crash Ryan is heading to the big screen.

Variety reports that producer Ryan Heppe (the upcoming Short Circuit reboot, T.J. Hooker) has acquired movie rights to the Marvel Comics series created by Ron Harris in 1984. The story takes place in an alternate 1935, in a world of super airplanes and giant flying airports. Crash Ryan is a pilot who’s caught up in the battle between good and evil, between the heroic United Airmen and the dastardly forces led by "the Doom," a masked world conqueror. David Cowper (Road Dawgs) has been tapped to write the script alongside Heppe.

Crash Ryan comic-book creator Ron Harris — the dude who wrote, drew and even colored the book — has said that "Crash Ryan is the product of a mishmash of influences: my childhood spent on Navy airbases; the old flying movies and Masked Villain serials I loved on late night TV; and especially my fascination with predictions of future life made in the 1930s."

The comic-book series was one of the first bunch of creator-owned titles that were published by Marvel Comics under its Epic Comics banner. Harris brought the character back in a four-part story that ran in Dark Horse Presents in 1990. Basically, it's a throwback to the old serial days and a swashbuckling adventure. Definitely a ripe concept for film.

Both he and Heppe have teamed up to write a 50-page outline that they’ve titled "Crash Ryan and the Eyes of Lemuria," reinventing the story as an earthbound fusion of Indiana Jones and Star Wars, with steampunk-inspired elements. We don’t know about you, but that sounds super cool.

"It’s an incredible canvas, but what attracted me was the redemption story: a man who can’t save himself being tasked with saving the world," Heppe said.

