Marvel’s Kevin Feige bills current MCU run ‘The Infinity Saga’

MCU fans ready for another key phrase to obsess over — as the heroes prepare to end one adventure and begin another with Avengers: Endgame’s upcoming release and the looming addition of the Fox heroes to the Marvel cinematic canon — can rejoice. There’s a new term for the first movies of the MCU: The Infinity Saga.

This comes direct from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who dropped the term during an Empire Magazine interview.

According to Slashfilm, Feige was using this term to delineate the beginning of the MCU, from its start to Endgame. “We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before. Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline.”

This finality to the storyline also aligns with the new corporate synergy that Disney will want to bring to the universe with its new Fox assets (like the X-Men, for example). The Phases have ended for this Saga, but with these units of measure, superhero fans should be able to more cogently discuss the movies that have dominated the box office and the cultural conversation for over two decades.

Since there’s no sign of the company slowing down — or altering its strategy of fooling fans with trailer footage that never actually appears in the film — it seems that a new Saga will soon be upon us with a new Phase One and all the introductions that includes.

Feige also hinted that this new Saga will focus on the newer heroes since Endgame will give some closure to the originals. “People would point out that that Cap wasn’t in Infinity War a whole lot. And Iron Man didn’t really speak for that last half hour because of what was going on. But those characters, and all of the original six, are very much the focus of Endgame in a very personal and emotional way.” How else could you bring The Infinity Saga to an end?

Avengers: Endgame concludes on April 26.