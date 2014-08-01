Marvel's Kevin Feige on the challenge of making female-led genre movies

From Black Widow to Captain Marvel and even female Thor — there is no shortage of options if and when Marvel finally decides to create a female-led comic-book movie. So what’s the problem?

A couple of things, according to Marvel exec Kevin Feige, who chatted with Comic Book Resources about the challenges of making a female-led comic-book movie, as well as how they hope to overcome them. Feige insists they want to make one soon, and said it's less a matter of finding the right character to lead the charge — it's more about finding a spot in the schedule to actually put the movie.

Here’s an excerpt from the interview:

“I think you're right about that (a groundswell of support), and I think it comes down to timing, which is what I've sort of always said, and it comes down to us being able to tell the right story. I very much believe in doing it. I very much believe that it's unfair to say, ‘People don't want to see movies with female heroes,’ then list five movies that were not very good, therefore, people didn't go to the movies because they weren't good movies, versus [because] they were female leads. And they don't mention Hunger Games, Frozen, Divergent. You can go back to Kill Bill or Aliens. These are all female-led movies. It can certainly be done. I hope we do it sooner rather than later. But we find ourselves in the very strange position of managing more franchises than most people have -- which is a very, very good thing and we don't take for granted, but is a challenging thing. You may notice from those release dates, we have three for 2017. And that's because just the timing worked on what was sort of gearing up. But it does mean you have to put one franchise on hold for three or four years in order to introduce a new one? I don't know. Those are the kinds of chess matches we're playing right now.”

Though it could be viewed as a bit of a copout, Feige makes a fair point. Marvel has more balls than ever in the air at this point, and the juggling act gets more and more ambitious with each property they launch and subsequent sequel they greenlight.

But come on. We’re approaching a dozen films with Phase Three just a few years away. It’s understandable that you have to get the timing right, but within a 12+ movie period, you’d think you could find a spot to fit one in. In a world where Guardians of the Galaxy can get a sequel (which we’re psyched for!), there has to be room for one female hero to take top billing.

C’mon, Marvel — let's make it happen.

