Marvel's Kevin Feige, Guardians' James Gunn finally address those Planet Hulk rumors: 'Bulls***'

There have been rumblings for a while now that Marvel is secretly cooking up everything from a full-fledged Planet Hulk movie to a Hulk/Guardians of the Galaxy crossover. Now the men who would know are offering up some answers.

First up, Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige spoke with IGN about the flurry of rumors surrounding what’s next for Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner. Feige notes we haven’t even had Ruffalo’s Banner lead his own solo movie yet, so it might be a tad early to go shooting him off into space with a Hulk-centric adventure that’s light on the Banner. But in a few years, maybe? Who knows.

“I think what's cool about the Planet Hulk story is it's all Hulk. He's a gladiator, he's fighting all these creatures on another world. Yes, some of those creatures show up in [Guardians of the Galaxy], which makes people think, 'Oh, maybe it could exist.' And maybe it could exist, someday. I don't think that's the first place we would go though for the very reason that you stated, which is, if we were ever able to do a standalone Hulk movie, 60 percent of the fun would be seeing Mark Ruffalo leading a Marvel movie — and that's what we would do if we ever went down that road.”

Though Feige took the diplomatic approach, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was much more blunt when asked by The Playlist about the odds of a Planet Hulk movie, or a rumored teamup between the green goliath and Marvel’s Guardians in a sequel story. Gunn also had a very reasonable explanation for why people might’ve thought the inclusion of the Sakaraan alien race was a hint. Turns out it was a simple case of a rights-necessary tweak:

“I can answer that question very easily: it is absolute, 100% bulls***. It feels like a great relief to finally say this after all the dumb stuff on the Internet. There's not going to be a 'Planet Hulk' movie, there was never going to be a 'Planet Hulk' movie, there was never a plan for the Hulk to team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy – I wouldn't want the Hulk to team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy! And it's all a bunch of complete bulls***. The whole thing is, there's Sakaraan in the movie. And the reason there's Sakaraan in the movie is because there aren't that many alien races in the Marvel Universe, and of those prominent alien races, such as the Kree and the Skrull. I have some very specific ideas for where those races go."

So, there you have it — Marvel apparently has no plans (any time soon) to do Planet Hulk, or key up a Hulk-centric Guardians crossover. Which honestly, it makes sense. Ruffalo deserves a shot to make and establish his own Hulk flick before they go deeper, and a Hulk/Guardians crossover always seemed like a weird pitch.

What do you think? Is your Hulk-sized heart breaking?

