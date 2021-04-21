Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. leads a semi-charmed life and rides Fin Fang Foom in official Hulu trailer

The Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing pulls out all the Marvel stops — from mainstream to obscure — in the official trailer for Hulu's upcoming M.O.D.O.K. comedy series.

Asgard, Fin Fang Foom, Iron Man (Jon Hamm), and Avenger-turned underwear model Wonder Man (Nathan Fillion) all make appearances in the latest round of hilarious, stop-motion footage. The titular villain (voiced by comedian and the project's co-creator, Patton Oswalt) is trying to conquer Earth, but planet-wide domination will have to wait until M.O.D.O.K. can settle on divorce proceedings with his wife, Monica (Aimee Garcia). She's also sleeping with Wonder Man and if that wasn't bad enough, M.O.D.O.K.'s been ousted from his own evil company, Advanced Idea Mechanics (otherwise known as A.I.M.).

Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in the 1960s, M.O.D.O.K. is a fairly ridiculous character, and the show is absolutely aware of that fact. The poor guy's been bullied his whole life for having a freakishly large head and just wants to change the world...by burning it to the ground. Despite being cuckolded, M.O.D.O.K.'s still pretty ruthless and threatens to blame the aforementioned divorce on his two kids: Lou (Ben Schwartz) and Melissa (Melissa Fumero). The latter inherited her dad's dashing (not to mention floating) good looks. You won't find that parenting tidbit in Dr. Spock's baby book!

Watch the trailer — set to Third Eye Blind's "Semi-Charmed Life" — below:

Video of Marvel&#039;s M.O.D.O.K. - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson lend their voices to the main cast, while Fillion, Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg (Poundcakes), and Bill Hader (Angar the Screamer and The Leader) locked in as guest stars. Hamm's performance in the trailer sounds like an approximation of Robert Downey Jr. — a testament to how one actor can forever be associated with a specific role they helped define.

“I had always read Marvel comics and M.O.D.O.K was drawn by Kirby with these huge features and big expressions," Oswalt explained during a TCA panel in February. "We felt stop-motion would capture that bigness. M.O.D.O.K has to exist in a three dimensional world." Appearing at WonderCon, he added: "He's just this thing that lives in misery. So we had a lot of fun going, well, if we just extend out what he already is it's kind of funny."

“He’s this weird oddity, and that’s baked into the character,” Oswalt's fellow co-creator, Jordan Blum said at TCA. “He’s aware he’s not an A-lister and it drives him insane!” While at WonderCon, Blum touted M.O.D.O.K. as "the only Marvel show to have our big epic finale take place at a bar mitzvah."

Oswalt and Blum executive-produce the series along with Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik, and Jeph Loeb.

M.O.D.O.K. will meld comic book hijinks with mundane family drama when the series premieres on Hulu Friday, May 21.