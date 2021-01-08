Marvel’s Moon Knight series adds Synchronic directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead

Marvel's Moon Knight series continues to move forward in production with the pickup of two new directors. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar Isaac-starring show has now brought on directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

The series had already announced that Mohamed Diab was on board as the showrunner as well as the director for several of the show’s episodes. Benson and Moorhead will fill out the directing roster for the series. Together, they've created indie sci-fi horror films such as Synchronic (2019), The Endless (2017), and Spring (2014).

Moon Knight focuses on Marc Spector (Isaac), an ex-marine turned mercenary who gains powers from the Egyptian Moon God, Khonshu, and ends up taking on multiple personas in order to save people. In more recent comic book runs, Spector was depicted as having an associative personality disorder and also raised the question of whether his superhero abilities are real or simply a part of his delusion.

Benson and Moorhead are known for their dark genre films. Their 2014 sci-fi horror movie, Spring, for example, made them a favorite of Guillermo del Toro; and their latest film, Synchronic, stars Anthony Mackie as a paramedic who becomes entangled with a drug that has bizarre, otherworldly effects. Based on their background, it seems likely that the duo will bring their dark/horror aesthetic to episodes of Moon Knight as well.

Moon Knight is part of Phase Four of the MCU, which kicks off next week with WandaVision on Disney+. While several other Marvel shows are set to air on Disney+ before Moon Knight (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and What If…?, to name a few), it's good to see that the show is steadily moving forward and will start production in Budapest this March.

No news yet on when it will specifically stream on Disney+, though it will hopefully be some time in 2022.