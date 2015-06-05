Marvel's new Ant-Man TV spot really wants to remind you this guy is one of The Avengers

Marvel's marketing approach has been a bit mixed in regard to Ant-Man, with early trailers veering wildly between humor and action (but not quite as seamlessly as Guardians of the Galaxy managed). Well, the house that Tony Stark built is putting in a course correction.

Dating back to when Edgar Wright was developing this thing for the past decade or so, Ant-Man seemed like a different kind of animal when compared to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is a lesser-known character for the mainstream, and brings one of the weirdest names and quirkiest power sets yet to the big screen. We still don't know exactly how the movie will turn out, but Marvel wants to make dang sure you know this guy is set to eventually hang out with the rest of The Avengers (and by eventually, we mean next year in Captain America: Civil War).

A new TV spot set around the tagline "The Marvel Universe is about to get a lot bigger," opens with quick shots of Cap, Hulk, Iron Man and even Rocket and Groot ("We didn’t screw up the movie with the Raccoon, so trust us here!"). It is also built a bit different when compared to previous trailers, and this one seems to follow the Marvel formula a bit closer. Honestly, it feels like some of those later Guardians of the Galaxy spots, which made a push to connect the narrative threads to the bigger films.

We still don’t know how much this thing will actually tie in to The Avengers, but Marvel is keen to remind potentially confused moviegoers that this is the same world that just blew up the box office with Age of Ultron. Though The Avengers sequel was far from perfect, it was admittedly still a fun flick. Heck, at this point, we're almost inclined to just give Marvel the benefit of the doubt.

Bring on Scott Lang!

Check out the new TV spot below and let us know what you think:

Ant-Man opens July 17. How do you think it'll do?

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)