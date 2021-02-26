Carnage breaks loose from Marvel canon in first look at 'Black, White & Blood' miniseries

Hot on the heels of Marvel's Wolverine: Black, White & Blood miniseries this past August, one of Spider-Man's most terrifying villains will be inked and colored in the same limited palette with Carnage: Black, White & Blood — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive preview of the premiere issue.

The psychotic serial killer known as Cletus Kasady became Carnage after fusing with the alien symbiote Venom during a prison riot, and was first introduced in 1992's The Amazing Spider-Man #359 by creators David Michelinie and Mark Bagley. This summer the character will be given a starring role in the Venom feature film sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, so this new Carnage limited series should serve as a potent primer for the uninitiated.

Credit: Marvel Comics

Writers Donny Cates (Venom, King in Black), Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk), Benjamin Percy (X-Force, Wolverine) and Tini Howard (Excalibur, X of Swords) join artists Sara Pichelli (Fantastic Four, Spider-Men II), John McCrea (Hitman) and Ken Lashley ( X-Men Gold) in wrangling Cletus Kasady and his insane alien symbiote in a four-issue release that hits comic shops beginning Mar. 24.

"This story combines two things I have a deep fondness for - pick-your-own-path stories, and the art of John McCrea!," Ewing tells SYFY WIRE. "It's always great to get another opportunity to work with John, and the gruesomely unfettered nature of Carnage means that we both get to cut loose a little and bring you a Carnage tale unlike any you'll have read before... because YOU are Carnage!"

Credit: Marvel Comics

Writer Benjamin Percy was thrilled that Marvel asked him to join this Carnage project and he was instantly lured by the liberty of writing out of continuity.

“I'd jump at any chance to write Carnage -- one of the greatest comic book villains -- but this Black, White, and Blood collection was especially (and wickedly) fun, because there were no restrictions on the timeline or continuity: I could imagine him anywhere," Percy tells SYFY WIRE. "To have that kind of freedom was a poisonous gift, and my mind immediately went to the western frontier. Its lawlessness seemed a perfect stage, and the nightmare vision of Carnage crystallized in my mind as an outlaw more notorious even than Jesse James or Billy the Kid. I was very lucky to be partnered with the brilliant Sara Pichelli whose work I've admired for a long time.”

Credit: Marvel Comics

Now enjoy our exclusive five-page peek at Marvel's Carnage: Black, White & Blood #1 in the full gallery below.