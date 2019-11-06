WIRE Buzz: Marvels podcast drops trailer, Bond 25 teases character details, more

The ominous trailer for Marvel Comics' Marvels podcast is here, and it heralds the coming of Galactus. Luckily, the world-eating villain has already been defeated by the Fantastic Four when the story, based on the iconic 1994 limited series by Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross, first kicks off.

Afterward, journalist Ben Urich (Clifford "Method Man" Smith) and photographer Phil Sheldon (Seth Barrish) "embark on an investigation to confirm or debunk one of the most super-powered conspiracy theories of all time," reads the description.

AnnaSophia Robb (Marcia Hardesty), Ethan Peck (Mr. Fantastic), Louisa Krause (Sue Storm), Jake Hart (Ben Grimm), Ehad Berisha (Johnny Storm), Teo Rapp-Olsson (Peter Parker), and Gabriela Ortega (Charlie Martinez) co-star.

“Building off our award-winning momentum of Marvel’s Wolverine: The Long Night and its sequel Marvel’s Wolverine: The Lost Trail, the New Media team is thrilled to continue to push the envelope of superhero storytelling via the scripted podcast medium,” said Shane Rahmani, SVP and GM of Marvel New Media, when the podcast was first announced in August. “We are passionate about the space and feel we’ve brought the right cast, story, and intrigue in this latest installment.”

Marvels exclusively drops on Stitcher on Nov. 20.

No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond movie, brings back all of our favorite characters, but also introduces a few new ones. For instance, Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) and Anna de Armas (Blade Runner 2049) will be playing two of the biggest newcomers, Nomi and Paloma.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, both actors dropped some fresh details about their mysterious roles.

"I didn't want someone who was slick. I wanted someone who was rough around the edges and who has a past and a history and has issues with her weight and maybe questions what's going on with her boyfriend," said Lynch, who worked closely with director Cary Fukunaga and screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge to craft Nomi, who is a fellow MI6 agent.

"We had one conversation about her maybe being on her period in one scene, and maybe at the beginning of the scene — and I spoke to Cary about this — throwing her tampon in the [trash can]," she added.

Sadly, Lashana didn't confirm the rumor that she'll be the first female character in the Bond universe to take up the mantle of 007 when James (currently played by Daniel Craig) enters an early retirement in Jamaica. However, sources close to THR do confirm that the rumor is more or less accurate.

"It doesn't dishearten me. It makes me feel quite sad for some people because their opinions, they're not even from a mean place — they're actually from a sad place," Lynch said of negative backlash from certain fans once the information leaked online. "It's not about me. People are reacting to an idea, which has nothing to do with my life."

When it came to her own role, de Armas said that Paloma "is a character that is very irresponsible. She's got this bubbliness of someone who is excited to be on a mission, but she plays with this ambiguity — you don't really know if she's like a really trained, prepared partner for Bond ... Brains and looks are equal this time. She's very smart. She helps Bond navigate through certain things that he wouldn't be able to do alone."

No Time to Die hits theaters on April 8, 2020.

While he waits for the DCEU to bring Deathstroke back into the fold, Joe Manganiello will enter a different kind of superhero universe by playing "a dubious superhero called Max Fist" in a movie entitled Archenemy, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

Fist claims to be a superhero from another dimension who lost his powers when he crossed over into our reality. The only person to believe him is a teenager named Hamster. With the kid's help, Max embarks on a mission to clean up the streets by taking on a drug operation led by a feared crime boss known simply as "The Manager."

SpectreVision, the horror-focused production company co-founded by Elijah Wood, is producing the film, which is being written and directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer (Daniel Isn’t Real). Mortimer conceived of the story with Lucas Passmore.