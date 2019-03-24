Marvel's Runaways confirmed for Season 3 by star James Marsters

While we've been giving you round-the-clock coverage of C2E2 all weekend, another convention in Lexington, KY was the source of some breaking news regarding the Hulu original series Marvel's Runaways, courtesy of star James Marsters.

Even though the show's second season was just released back in December, fans have been curious about the prospects for a third go-around -- particularly after the across-the-board cancellations of Marvel's Netflix shows. While attending the Lexington Comic & Toy Con this weekend, Marsters, who plays both Victor Stein and Jonah, announced that the show would be back for Season 3.

"The showrunner just told the cast that we’re in for a third season," Marsters whispered into the microphone, per Deadline. He then added, "I probably just broke all kinds of Marvel rules."

The renewal was teased pretty heavily at last month's TCAs when Hulu's Craig Erwich said that everyone was "really happy with the performance of Runaways, both creatively and in terms of its performance and we’ll have an announcement shortly."

The show's second season, which premiered at NYCC back in October, saw the rag-tag group of kids contend with real-world issues like homelessness after realizing their parents were actual supervillains. The season concluded with both the Runaways and their counterparts, The Pride, drastically reshaped.

Not to mention the reveal of a new threat that might require the two to join forces in order to defeat.

At this point, there's no official word on when Marvel's Runaways will be back for a Season 3. However, when you consider that both prior seasons launched in the latter part of 2017 & 2018, respectively, it's safe to assume that trend will likely continue.