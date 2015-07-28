Latest Stories

Marvel's Star Wars Volume 1: Skywalker Strikes comic collection expected to sell 250K copies

Contributed by
Jeff Spry
Jul 28, 2015

Marvel's relaunch of its top-shelf Star Wars comic-book line has been a phenomenal success, with sales of the mainline title and intertwining sister books, Darth Vader and Princess Leia also enjoying a renaissance of enthused interest.  Now the first collected edition, Star Wars Vol. 1: Skywalker Strikes, seems set for astronomical figures as pre-orders from retailers have topped 225,000 and are closing in on 250,000. 

"When Star Wars #1 was released at the beginning of the year we were thrilled at the reception and the record-setting sales numbers," said David Gabriel, SVP Print, Sales and Marketing, in a chat with ComicBook.com.  "Once again, Star Wars continues to skyrocket the Marvel name even higher with the anticipated pre-order print-run between 200K and 250K units for Star Wars Vol 1 TPB.  This is an unheard of number, but given the success that we’ve had with Star Wars since January, including the insurmountable 5MM units across all the Star Wars series, second prints and overprints, we don’t see any issue in reaching such a number of printed copies of this highly anticipated collected edition.”

Written by Jason Aaron with fantastic art by John Cassaday, Star Wars #1 sold an incredible 1 million copies when it was unleashed in January, giving it the distinction of being the top-selling single-issue comic of the last two decades, and the flood of rapt readers has not waned one bit.  Cassaday has since departed the series after wrapping up Star Wars #6, paving the way for new series artist Stuart Immonen (All-New Captain America, All-New X-Men) beginning with Star Wars #8's latest story arc. 

Marvel's Star Wars Vol. 1: Skywalker Strikes hits stores Oct. 6, 2015, and combines all six issues of the Aaron/Cassaday team-up.

Have you been following Marvel's addictive line of Star Wars comics, and are you planning on picking up their deluxe new trade paperback this fall?

(Via Hollywood Reporter)

