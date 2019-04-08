Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are secret agents and other deep state conspiracies

The '90s were a time for many things — ripped jeans, flannel, not chasing waterfalls, but, most of all, the Olsen twins. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were on TV, in film, on a shampoo bottle probably, but, did you know, they had a cartoon?

Mary-Kate and Ashley In Action was a 2001 animated series starring the two now former actresses as both themselves AND secret agents. And not just any secret agents: they were the best secret agents as evidenced by the fact that they say so every episode. And also they have a talking dog who is Scottish.

Allison Pregler, host and creator of the YouTube series, Movie Nights, brought this fascinating entry into the world of early 2000s cartoons for today's episode of Every Day Animation. And while she talked about the dog, the evil makeup mogul villainess, and the finer points of Mary-Kate and Ashely Olsen fandom, I chose to dig deeper.

Deep State deeper.

Because in the very first episode we watched, the villain of the piece, Renee La Rouge, used her mind control makeup to control the mainstream media. Now, granted, she was controlling the media so that people would dress nicer, but what were the Olsen twins really trying to say here? Were they confirming the obvious truth that mainstream media is controlled by the Deep State which is also, in turn, controlled by the shadow planet where the reptoids keep humanity like puppets on strings from afar? If you doubt it, consider that most episodes of Mary-Kate and Ashley In Action either no longer exist or can only be seen in Hungarian. J'accuse!

Look, all I'm saying is that, if you were to Google "Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen conspiracy," the only thing you'll get is people saying that there's secretly only one of them. And we already know that's true because of the reality show that is Full House. The point is this: if you look up Topanga from Boy Meets World, you get whole sites dedicated to the Illuminati signals she gives whenever she's on camera, but there's nothing about the Olsen twins, who were way more famous. That smells fishy if you ask me. And reptoids smell like fish.

So listen to this podcast if you want to hear the truth that they don't want you to know about!

And, if, after several paragraphs worth of making fun of internet conspiracy theorists, you're still watching along with us, get excited because tomorrow SYFY WIRE's own Editor-in-Chief, Adam Swiderski, is going to take us on a space journey to the 1980s so we can talk about Robotech. The entire series is on Netflix, so check that out and we'll see you right back here tomorrow.

