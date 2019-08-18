Latest Stories

Fear the Walking Dead meets Dawn of the Dead
Masters of the Universe returns in new Netflix series with Kevin Smith as showrunner
Alien: Covenant short returns us to David's haunting Xenomorph workshop
Game of Thrones TV ending won't impact last two novels, promises George R.R. Martin
Masters of the Universe returns in new Netflix series with Kevin Smith as showrunner

Contributed by
Donnie Lederer
Aug 18, 2019

Netflix has the power and has given it to Kevin Smith.

Netflix has had a certified hit on its hands with She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. Now in their third season, Adora and her friends continue their battle against the evil Horde. However, one thing has been missing, and that’s an appearance by Adora’s twin brother Adam. Living on the planet Eternia, he fights his own battles against evil as the most powerful man in the universe, He-Man.

Fans will have to wait no longer, as it was announced during a panel at PowerCon (the annual Masters of the Universe Convention) this weekend that Netflix will be making an original anime series entitled Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The man in charge of the latest story of He-Man vs. Skeletor is writer/director/friend to everyone Kevin Smith.

During the panel, Kevin pitched that he would pick up where the original series ended if he were in charge, and a Netflix executive arrived to announce this is precisely what is happening.

After debuting the first artwork from the series, which shows the front of Castle Grayskull, Smith brought the series’ writers to the stage. They include, as reported by Gamespot, Eric Carrasco, Tim Sheridan, Diya Mishra, and Smith's Fatman Beyond co-host Marc Bernardin. It was also announced that Mattel TV will produce the series, while Powerhouse Animation, the team behind the Castlevania series, will be in charge of bringing Eternia to life.

The show will revolve around Teela, who must attempt to find the missing Sword of Power and unlock the hidden secrets of Castle Grayskull. This will lead up to, according to Smith, "what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor!"

There is no word on whether this will be in the same universe as the current She-Ra series or a release date.

