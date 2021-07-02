Netflix's 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' wants to save magic in full epic trailer

By the power of Grayskull! Netflix and Mattel Television just kicked off the Independence Day weekend in the most epic way possible by dropping the full trailer for its He-Man sequel series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. We were holding out for a hero, and now we've got several!

Showrun and executive-produced by nerd demigod Kevin Smith, the animated project (out later this month) picks up where the original show ended decades ago. Following a world-shattering battle between He-Man (Chris Wood) and Skeletor (Mark Hamill), Eternia lies fractured and devoid of the magic that gave birth to it. To prevent the end of the universe, Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar) must reunite a band of scattered heroes and seek out the missing Sword of Power.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix

The series' voice cast is out of this world, with vocal performances from Lena Headey (Evil-Lyn), Liam Cunningham (Man-At-Arms), Stephen Root (Cringer), Diedrich Bader (King Randor/Trap Jaw), Griffin Newman (Orko), Henry Rollins (Tri-Klops), Alan Oppenheimer (the original voice of Skeletor is now playing Moss Man), Susan Eisenberg (Sorceress), Alicia Silverstone (Queen Marlena), Justin Long (Roboto), Jason Mewes (Stinkor), Phil LaMarr (He-Ro), Tony Todd (Scare Glow), Cree Summer (Priestess), Kevin Michael Richardson (Beast Man), and Kevin Conroy (Mer-Man).

“I never felt like we were gonna piss people off,” Smith recently told SYFY WIRE during a one-on-one interview. “We always said, this is for those people. We're not trying to win new converts, although we think other converts will come typically as parents watch the show with their kids. And even if you don't know anything about He-Man, this is a wicked-ass cartoon series. But if you know the world of He-Man, we were engineering this for you to make sure that you didn't leave this experience going, 'That ain't my show! They ruined it! They dropped the ball!'"

Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) executive-produce alongside Smith. Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) produces. Writers are Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic: The Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen). Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead) provides the music.

Brought to life by Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania), Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 arrives on Netflix on July 23. The first five, 30-minute episodes will be accompanied by a special aftershow co-hosted by Smith. Check out six new stills in the gallery below...