Mark Hamill, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar lead Kevin Smith's He-Man voice cast

Showrunner Kevin Smith is just one of many hoping to reignite the spark of nostalgia for fans of Masters of the Universe, but the animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation coming to Netflix from Mattel Television has a few advantages over its He-Man contemporaries. First, it's coming a lot sooner than the delayed live-action film (shooting this summer) starring Noah Centineo as He-Man. Second, its voice cast is out of this world.

After showing off a few sketches from a visit to animation house Powerhouse Creative, Smith already had fans champing at the bit — but the star-studded arsenal coming to the show has blown that art outta the water.

Just look at this list:

Mark Hamill (the Star Wars legend that helped define the voice of the Joker) is going to once again take on an iconic villain as Skeletor, while Game of Thrones' Lena Headey will support the baddies as Evil-Lyn. On the side of the heroes is Prince Adam/He-Man (Chris Wood, Supergirl), Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar, Buffy the Vampire Slayer), and Man-At-Arms (Liam Cunningham, Game of Thrones). Even a few Smith favorites, like his Jay & Silent Bob co-star Jason Mewes and his daughter Harley Quinn Smith, make appearances.

Sure, there are a ton more awesome guests — Henry Rollins?? Original Skeletor Alan Oppenheimer?? — but picking out just one or two names among this extensive cast wouldn't do it justice. So yes, fans can prepare for Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Griffin Newman, Tiffany Smith, Susan Eisenberg, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Jason Mewes, Tony Todd, Cree Summer, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Kevin Conroy...but it's the combination of them all that will make this story truly epic.

The story of Teela’s quest to find the Sword of Power (and He-Man and Skeletor's final battle) is coming to Netflix sometime in the future.