The Matrix 4 production continues to heat up San Francisco — only now, the reunion between returning franchise stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and writer/director Lana Wachowski is literally getting too fiery for some of the city's architecture to handle. Reeves' return as a John Wick lookalike version of Neo with full beard and hair has already been filmed alongside Moss' more familiar Trinity, riding motorcycles and zipping across the skyline. But some explosive action has caused some damage beyond the set (which only makes the film sound even cooler).

According to San Francisco's local NBC outlet, the fourth film's production ramped up the action over the weekend bringing car chases, helicopters, and plenty of explosions — basically, everything fans remember from the series when it wasn't bending reality in one way or another. And these explosions were no joke — according to bystanders, some of the action was so heated it actually melted the plastic of building lamps and street signs. The damage totaled about $2,000.

"We just saw the plastic that was all melted, so we didn't know what was going on," said Encar Orozco of JCDecaux Street Furniture. "We called our manager and we found out that it was some explosion for the movie." However, most residents were unperturbed. "I guess the cost of doing business," said Marianne Sarrazin. "As long as they take safety precautions. But things happen. If they're going to cover the cost of the damage, I guess I'm OK with it."

Some even briefly thought they were being transported into their own action movie — but took it in stride. "When I looked out the window and realized the helicopter was that close," Carol Dickerson told the local NBC affiliate, "I thought, 'Oh, I hope we don’t have a Die Hard situation here where it hits the building.' But, no, they were really safe."

Let's all try to have the composure of Carol, even if we aren't The One.

The still-untitled fourth film's San Francisco production, which has been going on for a month, wraps this weekend. Perhaps its next location will feature some of the other cast members — like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Jessica Henwick (Marvel's Iron Fist), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The fourth Matrix film reboots into theaters everywhere on May 21, 2021.