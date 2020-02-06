Whoa! Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss plug into the Matrix 4 as shoot kicks off in San Francisco

Many San Francisco commuters unexpectedly found themselves falling down the rabbit hole after stumbling upon Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lana Wachowski filming the latest Matrix sequel in the city’s Chinatown neighborhood. (Remember, folks: There is no spoon!)

The Matrix 4 is officially in production, as evidenced by photos and videos snapped by random onlookers of stars Reeves (Neo) and Moss (Trinity) and writer-director Lana Wachowski shooting the highly anticipated sequel. Based on the images, Reeves is sporting a very different look for his character. Rather than the clean-shaven guy with the short-cropped hair from the original trilogy, Reeves is working a full beard and long, shaggy hair (not unlike his look in the John Wick movies).

Indeed, Twitter is alight with pics and videos from folks who wound up taking the red pill and finally learning the truth: That that shaggy-looking dude isn’t just another coffee-drinking fella headed to work but The One himself.

Here’s a sample…

…as well as a link to more photos from The San Francisco Examiner…

Warner Bros. has been tight-lipped about plot details for the fourth film in this series. And considering 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions had a pretty definitive ending (including the deaths of Reeves’ Neo and Moss’ Trinity), we can’t even begin to guess. And apart from learning Neo’s, er, neo look, these videos don’t reveal much.

In addition to Reeves and Moss, the as-yet untitled fourth Matrix film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Jessica Henwick (Marvel's Iron Fist), and Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), with Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) in talks to join the cast. Original trilogy star Jada Pinkett Smith is also set to return.

The film downloads into theaters everywhere on May 21, 2021.